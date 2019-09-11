Lin Lu Media: Midea Group's premium Brand COLMO Releasing New Washing Machines in IFA 2019

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2019 / On September 7, COLMO, a premium brand owned by Chinese electrical appliance giant Midea Group, brought its new products to IFA 2019.

At the launch event, the host Taramak shared the brand essence, concept and positioning of COLMO, and launched flagship models-BLANC series and Full-motion series.

BLANC series: self-learning to ensure washing quality

It is reported that the "Smart Eye" mode of COLMO flagship series - BLANC can smartly customize washing mode through its AI technology :It can identify different fabrics , and adjust washing tempo, temperature, rotation method accordingly, which ensure sophisticated care for clothes.

Its design is also impressive. The product's main color is slate grey dotted with titanium beige, which balancing the pioneer design with original texture, and could integrate with any modern decoration style.

Full-motion series: born for clothing care

Full-motion washing machine is another product released by COLMO. It can control the rotation speed and water level through an intelligent chip. With the special rear-dial circulating water full motion platform, it can customize a water-mask for certain fabric. Consumers just need to sit and enjoy the ease brought by this cutting-edge washing technology. In addition, this series combines the advantages of drum washing and pulsator washing. Through creating a Mobius washing path, double efficiency is achieved in the same washing cycle, surpassing the industry benchmark clean ratio.

Thanks to its visual recognition and voice interaction technology, intelligent washing methods and the utilization of big data research, the new products of COLMO released in IFA will definitely bring us extraordinary experience made possible by advance in science and technology.

