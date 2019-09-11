Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.09.2019

11.09.2019 | 08:29
(47 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Scanship Holding ASA: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Please find attached notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Wednesday 2 October 2019 at hrs. 10.00.

The notice is also being sent to the company's shareholders.

For further queries, please contact:
Henrik Badin - CEO
Scanship Holding ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 98 25
Email: henrik.badin@scanship.no

ABOUT SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA
Scanship delivers world leading solutions for cleaner oceans in the Cruise and Aquaculture industries. Scanship provides advanced technologies for processing waste and purifying wastewater. Owners operating Scanship systems have the solution to convert all waste and wastewater into clean energy and purified water which meets the highest international discharge standards. Any residuals from the Scanship processes can be recovered for reuse.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Attachment

  • SSHIP - Notice of EGM 021019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/227c4d59-0f7f-43a3-b1c0-30d163ce54d4)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)