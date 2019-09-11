New solution boosts capacity, flexibility and efficiency of Inoventica's network

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that Inoventica has selected its FSP 3000 platform to meet soaring data demand from enterprise and carrier customers. Inoventica, one of Russia's leading IT service providers and data center operators, will leverage the solution to boost the capacity of its backbone network to 100Gbit/s and beyond. The new fully redundant infrastructure leverages ADVA's QuadFlex line card and OpenFabric cross-connect two technologies optimized for efficiency and complete flexibility. ADVA's Select partner, the IT solution specialist Zettaline is also playing a key role in facilitating the project.

"ADVA's technology enables us to take the next step with our infrastructure while also leveraging maximum value from our existing network. With this deployment, we can flexibly respond to soaring data requirements and help our customers to unleash their full potential," said Vitaly Slizen, CEO, Inoventica. "The ADVA FSP 3000 delivers several key efficiencies from low latency to optimized bandwidth utilization. And the FSP 3000 OpenFabric empowers us to cost-effectively provide the data rates our customers need by aggregating 1Gbit/s and 10Gbit/s services onto 100Gbit/s wavelengths. Furthermore, its openness means we can reap the benefits of unlimited innovation cycles in the future."

Designed for scalability and bandwidth optimization, the ADVA FSP 3000 ensures that Inoventica's new infrastructure offers superb efficiency. It enables significant energy savings and, with its 1RU footprint, occupies very little rack space. Using ADVA FSP 3000 QuadFlex technology, the solution will transport 100Gbit/s data loads over distances stretching to 2,000km across the Moscow metropolitan area. By enabling greater spectral efficiency, QuadFlex delivers extended reach without any need for signal regeneration. Also key is the ADVA FSP 3000 OpenFabric, which creates a distributed architecture, enabling Inoventica to simply and efficiently aggregate lower-speed services.

"We're proud that Russia's largest cloud service provider has chosen to harness our technology and expertise. Together with our partner Zettaline, we've built a solution that efficiently expands Inoventica's infrastructure and provides the tools it needs to address today's key challenges," commented Andreas Jelinek, senior director, sales, Eastern Europe, Russia and CIS, ADVA. "The new fully redundant solution is protected, flexible and extremely cost-efficient. It also meets all of Inoventica's density, security and energy requirements. Furthermore, thanks to the modular, scalable design of our FSP 3000 platform and the ongoing support of our team, Inoventica is free to plan an exciting roadmap for further development in the future."

"This deployment is going to bring substantial benefits to a great number of Russian enterprises and we're proud to be playing such a big part in helping Inoventica take this leap forward. Working closely with our friends at ADVA, we've created a transport system that squeezes maximum value from Inoventica's existing resources while enabling the flexibility and capacity necessary for the 5G and IoT era," said Alexander Hochmuth, shareholder representative, Zettaline Ltd. "As a team, ADVA and Zettaline provide both global knowledge and local expertise. Together, we've designed an open, disaggregated and completely future-proof solution that meets all of Inoventica's needs and ambitions."

