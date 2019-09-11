Food Proteins Europe Highlights Latest Innovations, Technological Advancements in Alternative Proteins

CMT's Food Proteins Europe - on 17-18 October, 2019 in Copenhagen - zooms in on fermentation technologies, demand for insect, cell based, texturized vegetable, pulses, seaweed proteins as well as opportunities for EU's starch producers.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT), the 1.5 day summit starts with discussions on protein developments and opportunities for starch industry by Starch Europeaddressing - 'Challenging Times for EU Starch Producers but Opportunities in the EU Bioeconomy and Protein Plans' and Oréade-Brèche providing overview of EU Market for Plant Proteins.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/971224/Food_Proteins_EUROPE_2019.jpg

Future Foods then illustrates how starch producers can use protein by-products in a session - 'Commercializing your Protein: Functionality versus Value'.

The program also features presentations on 'Production of Food Proteins from Carbohydrate Crops with Fermentation Technology' by BioscienZ; 'Masking Off Notes in Plant Protein with Novel Fermentation Solution' by BioSpringer; 'EU Novel Food Regulation in Connection with New Protein Ingredients' by ECCO - The European Consulting Company and 'Collaboration to accelerate introduction of protein to market - important role of starch crops' by 3fbio.

Coop Danmark explains 'Driving the Growth of Plant Proteins' focusing on Danish consumer's reaction to meat alternatives and role of retailers. In addition, Buhler explains 'How to close the protein gap by 2050' highlighting texturized vegetable protein (TVP), insect technology and pulses processing.

Sessions on alternative proteins sources and applications include:

Growing Meat Products with State-of-the-Art Cell Culture Techniques - HigherSteaks

Sustainable Protein from Insects - Beneto Foods

High Protein 100% Vegetable Meat Analogue - Ctic Cita

Dairy Proteins in the Key Nutritional Industries: Sports Nutrition, Infant Formula and Clinical Nutrition - 3A Business Consulting

Extracting Proteins from Seaweed & Commercialising it for Food Applications - International Seaweed Association

Formulating Golden Chorella Protein into Healthy & Tasty Sustainable Food Products - Alver

Food Law Latest shares 'Meat Sounding and Regulatory Developments in Labeling of Plant Based Food' while Circular Food Technology details 'Upcycling Brewer's Spent Grain into High Protein and Deliciously Tasting Food Ingredients'.

Summit organizer Centre for Management Technology (CMT), confirms Beyond Impact Advisors as moderator for a Panel Discussion on Investing in Disruptive Solutions & Alternative Proteins to Feed the World, and Larsson as summit's Platinum Sponsor.

View final agenda or contact Hafizah at hafizah@cmtsp.com.sg or call +65 6346 9218 for more details.

Food Proteins EUROPE is held in conjunction with 4th Starch World Europe on 16-18 October, 2019 at the same venue.