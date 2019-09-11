Ximen Mining Corp.: Ximen Mining's Option Partner commences Drilling at Treasure Mountain Silver Property Tulameen BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2019 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSX.v: XIM) (FRA: 1XMA) (OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce that its option partner New Destiny Mining Corp. (TSX.v NED) has begun drilling at its Treasure Mountain Silver Property, located near Tulameen, B.C.

Diamond drilling commenced with the first hole at the Superior (Lucky Todd) area, one of at least four holes to be drilled at this prospect. Drilling is targeted at the mineralized zones exposed in trenches completed earlier this season. The target is a porphyry copper-gold deposit.

Photo of diamond drill on first hole at Superior/Lucky Todd Prospect

As previously announced in a news release dated August 14, rock sample geochemical results from the Superior (Lucky Todd) prospect ranged up to 1.6% copper, 0.87 grams per tonne gold and 109 grams per tonne silver in one sample, and 0.36% copper and 3.99 grams per tonne gold in another. All samples were chip samples of varying widths between 0.3 and 1.5 metres. The true widths of the zones are unknown at this stage.

New Destiny will continue to examine other known historic prospects in the area, including the Railroad and Jim Kelly Creek areas. Rock samples from 2019 trenches at the Railroad ranged up to 1.06% copper and 264 grams per tonne silver in one sample, and 0.95 grams per tonne gold, 0.9% zinc and 0.4% lead in another sample. At Jim Kelly Creek, a grab sample from the Superior/John Bull prospect returned a result of 11.3 grams per tonne gold in 2018. Other known copper-gold prospects in the Jim Kelly Creek area include Spokane, Marsellaise and Gold Mountain.

The Company's Treasure Mountain Silver Property covers 10,700 hectares of geologically prospective ground adjacent to Nicola Mining Inc.'s Treasure Mountain Property (site of the historic Treasure Mountain Silver-Lead-Zinc mine). The Treasure Mountain Silver Property hosts at least seven gold, silver, lead, zinc and / or copper B.C. MINFILE occurrences in various regions. These include gold-quartz vein, polymetallic veins and porphyry type showings. Some of these mineral occurrences have associated historic underground workings. The Property occurs within the Intermontane Terrane, which hosts numerous porphyry copper deposits. For more information, refer to the Company's 2017 Technical Report on the Treasure Mountain Silver property.

Geochemical analyses were performed by ALS Laboratories in North Vancouver, BC., which is an independent and accredited commercial laboratory. Analyses for gold were done by fire assay with AA finish on 50 gram subsamples. Analyses for copper and other elements was by four acid digestion with ICP-MS finish. Over-limit results for silver were re-analyzed by HF-HNO3-HClO4 digestion with HCl leach, with an ICP-AES or AAS finish. Over-limit results for copper were analysed total copper by four acid digestion and ICP or AAS finish. Field quality control samples were not included with the sample batch due to the limited number of samples.

Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Ximen Mining Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Christopher R. Anderson"

Christopher R. Anderson,

President, CEO and Director

Investor Relations:

Mrs. Sophie Cesar, 604-488-3900

ir@XimenMiningCorp.com

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XMA and WKN with the number as A2JBKL.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Ximen Mining Corp 888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4

SOURCE: Ximen Mining Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/559233/Ximen-Minings-Option-Partner-commences-Drilling-at-Treasure-Mountain-Silver-Property-Tulameen-BC