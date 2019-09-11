Some 29.7 GW worth of PV project capacity will compete in the procurement on October 18. Selected solar projects will have to begin delivering power in 2025 and will be awarded a 20-year power purchase agreement.Brazilian energy regulator ANEEL has set a ceiling price of BRL209/MWh ($51.21 or 0.05121/kWh) for the A-6 auction planned for October 18. Wind technology was assigned the lowest ceiling price in the round, at BRL189/MWh. The highest maximum - BRL292 - was reserved for thermoelectric projects. The cap price of hydropower was slightly lower than that set for thermal, at BRL285/MWh. In the ...

