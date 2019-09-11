Connector Now Available for SDL Tridion Sites 9.1 and Bynder Digital Asset Management

SDL (LSE: SDL), a global leader in content creation, translation and delivery, today announces a strategic partnership with Bynder, and the availability of a new SDL Tridion Sites 9.1 Connector for Bynder's Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform. Developed by SDL's partner, Trivident, the Connector allows customers to centrally manage, easily discover, directly access and deliver any type of digital asset to worldwide audiences.

Consumer demand for interactive, engaging content from videos to virtual reality is at an all-time high. The majority 93%) of marketers see interactive content as effective, and despite making it a priority, they're struggling to deliver large volumes of rich media content, across multiple formats, languages and devices. SDL's partnership with Bynder offers customers an easy way to manage their entire digital content supply chain by directly connecting SDL Tridion Sites, a Web Content Management (WCM) platform, to Bynder's DAM system, where all rich media content is in one place, easy to find and managed centrally.

"Brands struggle with how to efficiently manage and share content at a global scale," said Brad Kofoed, Vice President Global Alliances, Bynder. "Our partnership with Trivident and SDL simplifies the entire process from creation to translation and delivery. By shrinking the time between inception and distribution, brands can more easily enter new geographic markets and successfully reach new potential customers."

SDL Tridion Sites allows users to effectively manage a multitude of digital properties, and scales to any number of sites, channels, languages and brands. With the SDL Tridion Connector to Bynder DAM, customers can manage their Bynder-stored digital media (images, videos, and documents) directly in SDL Tridion Sites 9.1. Access to all content in one place saves time searching assets, and stakeholders can work confidently knowing that stored files are always on the latest version, reducing errors and duplication. Any piece of content can be directly used and published, or first sent for translation through SDL Tridion Sites 9.1, and published across 180+ languages.

"Digital assets are a critical component for every digital touchpoint, offering huge potential in transforming a one-time visitor into a loyal customer and brand advocate," said Ron Grisnich, Co-founder of Trivident, an SDL partner. "We're proud to have built a Connector that helps customers make the most of their content's potential. The combination of Bynder's DAM, alongside SDL Tridion Sites 9.1, gives companies a powerful foundation for growth, and our combined vision offers an exciting opportunity for ambitious brands looking to engage on a truly global scale."

"While most companies focus on a handful of markets, there's a huge opportunity to launch in dozens of markets quickly, test the water and focus your sales strategy accordingly. This omni-market approach is what makes the difference among top brands," said Jim Saunders, Chief Product Vision. "We're excited by our partnership, and combined vision to give customers the tools they need to build their own content ecosystems that support the delivery of any type of content, in any language, to any connected device."

Available through the SDL AppStore, and Bynder's Integration Center, the Connector uses the new SDL Tridion Integration Framework, which allows companies to more easily connect SDL Tridion Sites 9.1 to any DAM, CRM, Analytics, ERP, Marketing Automation, or other system.

About SDL

SDL (LSE: SDL) is the global leader in content creation, translation and delivery. For over 27 years we've helped companies communicate with confidence and deliver transformative business results by enabling powerful experiences that engage customers across multiple touchpoints worldwide. Are you in the know? Find out why 90 of the top 100 global companies work with and trust us on SDL.com. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Bynder

Bynder is the fastest growing digital asset management (DAM) solution, helping marketing professionals at the world's most successful organisations create, share and organise the full lifecycle of their digital content in the cloud. Founded in 2013 by CEO Chris Hall, Bynder has grown to 350+ employees in seven offices around the globe, including locations in the Netherlands, USA, Spain, UK and UAE. Known for its best-in-class user experience and customer support, Bynder has since earned spots on the 2015 and 2017 Deloitte Technology Fast 50, with recognition by the Financial Times as the 20th fastest growing company in Europe in 2018.

About Trivident

Trivident is an independent digital technology company based in Amsterdam with a proven track record of delivering advanced solutions for managing localized digital experiences using SDL software.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190911005269/en/

Contacts:

Media:

SDL

Maria Hudson Denis Davies

Corporate Communications

mhudson@sdl.com ddavies@sdl.com

+44 1628 410105