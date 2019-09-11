snapIoT: SnapIoT Appoints Industry Veterans Charlie Mains and Christian Knaus To Their Leadership Team.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / SEPTEMBER 11, 2019 / snapIoT, the fastest-growing "Platform as a Service" (PaaS) provider of mobile-connected self-service solutions for clinical trials, announced today the addition of the Vice President of Client Development, Charlie Mains, and Senior Director of Client Development, Christian Knaus to their leadership team.

Growing numbers of biopharma, contract research organizations (CROs), and research centers are engaging snapIoT's clinical trial platform for eConsent, ePRO/eCOA, patient engagement, telehealth virtual visits, data capture, medical device, consumer sensor connections, reports, and insights.

Mains brings over 20 years of experience in the eClinical sector, supporting innovation in patient-centric, technology-driven clinical trials. Mains previous experience includes Signant Health, CRF Health, Medidata, and PHT. For the last nine years, Mains was the Senior Director of Business Development with CRF Health's Strategic Accounts Group.

"I am excited to join a company that is leading the digital revolution in clinical trials. I look forward to helping our clients accelerate their transformation, and maximize the value of our patented platform," said Charlie Mains, Vice President of Client Development

Over the last four years, Knaus has spearheaded the path toward paperless clinical trials specializing in eCOA, BYOD, and wearables. Knaus previous experience includes ICON Plc, ERT, and CareFusion.

"I know that my experience building an industry-leading eCOA team of Project Managers that spanned the US, UK, and Germany will be instrumental to our growth," said Christian Knaus, Senior Director of Client Development. "Both Charlie Mains and I will work closely with our clients to deliver breakthrough technologies for their clinical trials."

The snapIoT platform is an all-in-one solution that works with their client's current eco-system of technology solutions. For the first time, pharmaceutical executives and clinical operations team members have complete visibility into every aspect of a clinical trial in real-time across their entire portfolio of clinical trials in one easy to use, "drag and drop" enabled platform. The snapIoT platform can be "live" for a client, across multiple clinical trials in weeks versus months with no custom programming. Both Mains, and Knaus will work with their clients to ensure the patient's needs are at the center of every solution.

"We are thrilled to have both Charlie and Christian join our leadership team. Both are top performers in the clinical trial space. I am confident that their combined industry experience and network of resources will impact snapIoT's growth on a global scale." said Isaac Eteminan, CEO of snapIoT. "We have the unique opportunity to advance the next generation of clinical trials to fast-track product development and innovation.

Based in San Diego, California, with offices in Europe, snapIoT is the fastest-growing "Platform as a Service" provider of mobile-connected self-service platform solutions for clinical trials. snapIoT's senior leadership comes from the chipset division of Qualcomm, where they specialized in Core Embedded IP/LTE Multimedia Systems. They have delivered projects across many patient populations around the globe. Building on this experience, snapIoT has designed and implemented self-service mClinical IoT solutions for CROs and pharmaceutical companies. For more information and to request a free user experience, visit http://www.snapiot.com.

