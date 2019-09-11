Harbin, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2019) - China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OCTQB: CHHE) ("China Health Industries", the "Company", "We" or "Us") , a holding company with the operations in its subsidiaries in China, specializing in research & development, production, marketing and distribution of hemp derivative products, medical drugs and health supplements, today announced the financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019.
Mr. Xin Sun, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of China Health Industries, commented, "We are pleased to report our strong financial results for the 2019 fiscal year. Our revenue increased to $9,275,386 for the 2019 fiscal year compared to $6,554,939 for the previous year. Our net income increased to $3,307,039 for the 2019 fiscal year compared to net loss of $316,827 for the previous year. In the year of 2019, we applied for new CBD (cannabidiol) patents and strengthened our capacity of research & development and innovation. We will continue developing, manufacturing and distributing new hemp derivative products and plan to launch more hemp derivative products and deliver them into the market.
Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Highlights
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2019
|2018
|Variance
|%
|Revenues
|$ 9,275,386
|$ 6,554,939
|$ 2,720,447
|42%
|Cost of Goods Sold
|$ 2,238,011
|$ 4,279,635
|($2,041,624)
|(48%)
|Gross Profit
|$ 7,037,375
|$ 2,275,304
|$ 4,762,071
|209%
|Net Income (Loss)
|$ 3,307,039
|($316,827)
|$ 3,623,866
|Net Income (Loss) per Share
|$ 0.0505
|($0.0043)
|$ 0.0548
Revenues increased by $2,720,447, or 42%, for the year ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the year ended June 30, 2018.
Cost of sales decreased by $2,041,624 or 48% for the year ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the year ended June 30, 2018.
Our gross profit increased by $4,762,071 from $2,275,304 for the year ended June 30, 2018 to $7,037,375 for the year ended June 30, 2019.
Net income after provision for income taxes increased to $3,307,039, an increase of $3,623,866 for the year ended June 30, 2019, as compared to net loss of $316,827 for the year ended June 30, 2018.
Net income per share was $0.0505 for the year ended June 30, 2019 and net loss per share was $0.0043 for the year ended 2018.
Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
The following table summarizes the top lines of the results of our operations for the years ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively:
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2019
|2018
|Variance
|%
|Revenues
|$9,275,386
|$6,554,939
|$2,720,447
|42%
|Humankind
|9,203,087
|6,476,253
|2,726,834
|42%
|HLJ Huimeijia
|72,299
|78,686
|(6,387)
|(8%)
|Cost of Goods Sold
|$2,238,011
|$4,279,635
|$(2,041,624)
|(48%)
|Humankind
|2,118,239
|4,012,551
|(1,894,312)
|(47%)
|HLJ Huimeijia
|119,772
|267,084
|(147,312)
|(55%)
|Gross Profit
|$7,037,375
|$2,275,304
|$ 4,762,071
|209%
|Humankind
|7,084,848
|2,463,702
|4,621,146
|188%
|HLJ Huimeijia
|(47,473)
|(188,398)
|140,925
|(75%)
|Net Income (Loss)
|$3,307,039
|( $316,827)
|$3,623,866
|Net Income (Loss) per Share
|$0.0505
|( $0.0043)
|$0.0548
Revenue
Total revenues of the Company increased by $2,720,447, or 42%, for the year ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in revenues was primarily due to an increase of $2,726,834 or 42% in Humankind's revenues and a decrease of $6,387 or 8% in HLJ Huimeijia's revenues for the year ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in Humankind's sales revenues was primarily due to the increased demand for the new products.
Cost of Goods Sold
Our total cost of sales decreased by $2,041,624 or 48% for the year ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. The decrease in the overall cost of sales was attributable to a decrease of $1,894,312 or 47% in Humankind's cost of sales in 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. This decrease aligned with the decrease in sales volume of products sold by Humankind. The significant decline in the cost of the main business was mainly due to the lower unit cost of hemp derivative products and the fact that the old products such as Waterlilies Soft Capsules (Sailuozhi) and Propolis and Black Ant Capsules were no longer sold in the year ended June 30, 2019 compared with 2018.
Gross Profit
Our gross profit increased by $4,762,071 from $2,275,304 for the year ended June 30, 2018 to $7,037,375 for the year ended June 30, 2019. This change was consistent with the change in the main hemp derivative products which have higher gross margin than the old products in Humankind.
Net Income (Loss) and Net Income per Share
Net income after provision for income taxes increased to $3,307,039, an increase of $3,623,866 for the year ended June 30, 2019, as compared to net loss of $316,827 for the year ended June 30, 2018. The increase was primarily due to the increase of gross margin.
Net income per share was $0.0505 for the year ended June 30, 2019 and net loss per share was $0.0043 for the year ended 2018. This increase was primarily a result of the above increase in net income from the Company's continuing operations.
CHINA HEALTH INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Audited)
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2019
|2018
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$35,507,535
|$ 32,614,910
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,987,505
|1,455,433
|Inventory
|857,239
|452,397
|Other receivables, net
|28,435
|30,611
|Advances to suppliers
|8,619
|94,749
|Prepayments
|15,868
|20,462
|Total current assets
|38,405,201
|34,668,562
|Property, plants and equipment, net
|3,719,424
|3,724,490
|Intangible assets, net
|2,782,869
|3,372,501
|Construction in progress
|835,452
|1,134,834
|Deferred tax assets
|2,235
|1,970
|Prepayments - Non-Current
|9,709
|30,212
|Total assets
|$45,754,890
|$ 42,932,569
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|497,084
|400,109
|Other payables
|74,121
|67,800
|Advances from customers
|153,613
|163,459
|Related party debts
|6,962,520
|6,393,730
|Wages payable
|265,686
|234,668
|Taxes payable
|619,403
|428,423
|Total current liabilities
|8,572,427
|7,688,189
|Equity
|Common stock, ($0.0001 par value per share, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 65,539,737 and
|65,839,737 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively)
|6,554
|$ 6,554
|Additional paid-in capital
|521,987
|$ 521,987
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|(593,654)
|$ 775,302
|Statutory reserves
|38,679
|$ 38,679
|Retained earnings
|37,208,897
|$33,901,858
|Total stockholders' equity
|37,182,463
|$35,244,380
|Total equity
|37,182,463
|$35,244,380
|Total liabilities and equity
|$45,754,890
|$42,932,569
CHINA HEALTH INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(Audited)
|For the Year Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2019
|2018
|REVENUE
|$ 9,275,386
|$6,554,939
|COST OF GOODS SOLD
|2,238,011
|4,279,635
|GROSS PROFIT
|7,037,375
|2,275,304
|OPERATING EXPENSES
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|1,864,636
|2,246,327
|Depreciation and amortization expenses
|610,821
|495,835
|Total operating expenses
|2,475,457
|2,742,162
|INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS
|4,561,918
|(466,858)
|OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSES)
|Interest income
|114,228
|110,591
|Interest expense
|(6)
|(49,408)
|Other income, net
|15,681
|353,461
|Bank charges
|(1,119)
|(1,548)
|Total other income, net
|128,784
|413,096
|INCOME (LOSS)
|4,690,702
|(53,762)
|Provision for income taxes
|(1,383,663)
|(263,065)
|NET INCOME (LOSS)
|3,307,039
|(316,827)
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|(1,368,956)
|853,351
|COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|$ 1,938,083
|$ 536,524
|Net income/(loss) per share:
|Net income per share Basic & diluted
|$ 0.0505
|$ (0.0048)
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic & diluted
|65,539,737
|65,539,737
CHINA HEALTH INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
(Audited)
|Accumulated
|Additional
|Other
|Total
|Non-
|Common Shares
|Paid-in
|Retained
|Statutory
|Comprehensive
|Stockholders'
|controlling
|Total
|Shares
|Amount
|Capital
|Earnings
|Reserve
|Income (loss)
|Equity
|Interest
|Equity
|Balance, June 30, 2017
|65,539,737
|$6,554
|$521,987
|$34,218,685
|$38,679
|$(78,049)
|$34,707,856
|$-
|$34,707,856
|Net income
|-
|-
|-
|(316,827)
|-
|-
|(316,827
|)
|-
|$(316,827
|)
|Other comprehensive loss - Translation adjustment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|853,351
|853,351
|-
|853,351
|Balance, June 30, 2018
|65,539,737
|$6,554
|$521,987
|33,901,858
|38,679
|775,302
|35,244,380
|-
|35,244,380
|Net income
|-
|-
|-
|3,307,039
|-
|-
|3,307,039
|-
|$3,307,039
|Other comprehensive loss - Translation adjustment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(1,368,956)
|(1,368,956)
|-
|(1,368,956)-
|Balance, June 30, 2019
|65,539,737
|$6,554
|$521,987
|37,208,897
|38,679
|(593,654)
|37,182,463
|-
|37,182,463
CHINA HEALTH INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Audited)
|For the Year Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2019
|2018
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities
|Net income attributable to China Health Industries Holdings
|$ 3,307,039
|$ (316,827)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating
|activities:
|Depreciation and amortization expenses
|817,679
|668,748
|Provision for doubtful accounts
|(136,860)
|7,747
|Deferred taxes gain
|(339)
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Inventory
|(268,187)
|13,248
|Accounts receivable
|(606,897)
|205,336
|Other receivables
|1,082
|3,516
|Advance to suppliers and prepaid expenses
|106,672
|403,250
|Accounts payables and accrued expenses
|111,997
|(48,484)
|Advance from customers and other payables
|4,817
|(2,472)
|Amounts due to related parties
|1,541,573
|2,543,725
|Wages payable
|39,711
|(33,680)
|Taxes payable
|197,098
|(454,721)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|5,115,385
|2,989,386
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$ 5,115,385
|$ 2,989,386
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities
|Withdraw of short term investment
|-
|9,221,707
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|(127,826)
|(74,475)
|Expenditure in construction in progress
|(25,750)
|(332,736)
|Disposal of property, plant and equipment
|29,581
|31,022
|Proceeds from short term investment
|-
|922,171
|Proceeds from disposal of subsidiary
|-
|-
|Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities
|(123,995)
|9,767,689
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities
|Proceed from related party debts
|-
|85,085
|Payment of short term loans
|-
|(1,536,951)
|Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities
|-
|(1,451,866)
|Effect of exchange rates change on cash and cash equivalents
|(2,098,765)
|112,253
|Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|2,892,625
|11,417,462
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|32,614,910
|21,197,448
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$ 35,507,535
|$32,614,910
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
|Interest paid
|$ -
|$ 49,403
|Taxes paid
|$ 829,157
|$ 541,519
|Non-cash activities:
|Loan from related party for the construction of a facility
|$ 587,323
|$ 489,928
