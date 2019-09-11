Harbin, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2019) - China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OCTQB: CHHE) ("China Health Industries", the "Company", "We" or "Us") , a holding company with the operations in its subsidiaries in China, specializing in research & development, production, marketing and distribution of hemp derivative products, medical drugs and health supplements, today announced the financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019.

Mr. Xin Sun, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of China Health Industries, commented, "We are pleased to report our strong financial results for the 2019 fiscal year. Our revenue increased to $9,275,386 for the 2019 fiscal year compared to $6,554,939 for the previous year. Our net income increased to $3,307,039 for the 2019 fiscal year compared to net loss of $316,827 for the previous year. In the year of 2019, we applied for new CBD (cannabidiol) patents and strengthened our capacity of research & development and innovation. We will continue developing, manufacturing and distributing new hemp derivative products and plan to launch more hemp derivative products and deliver them into the market.

Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Highlights

June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 Variance % Revenues $ 9,275,386 $ 6,554,939 $ 2,720,447 42% Cost of Goods Sold $ 2,238,011 $ 4,279,635 ($2,041,624) (48%) Gross Profit $ 7,037,375 $ 2,275,304 $ 4,762,071 209% Net Income (Loss) $ 3,307,039 ($316,827) $ 3,623,866 Net Income (Loss) per Share $ 0.0505 ($0.0043) $ 0.0548

Revenues increased by $2,720,447, or 42%, for the year ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the year ended June 30, 2018.

Cost of sales decreased by $2,041,624 or 48% for the year ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the year ended June 30, 2018.



Our gross profit increased by $4,762,071 from $2,275,304 for the year ended June 30, 2018 to $7,037,375 for the year ended June 30, 2019.

Net income after provision for income taxes increased to $3,307,039, an increase of $3,623,866 for the year ended June 30, 2019, as compared to net loss of $316,827 for the year ended June 30, 2018.

Net income per share was $0.0505 for the year ended June 30, 2019 and net loss per share was $0.0043 for the year ended 2018.

Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

The following table summarizes the top lines of the results of our operations for the years ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively:

June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 Variance % Revenues $9,275,386 $6,554,939 $2,720,447 42% Humankind 9,203,087 6,476,253 2,726,834 42% HLJ Huimeijia 72,299 78,686 (6,387) (8%) Cost of Goods Sold $2,238,011 $4,279,635 $(2,041,624) (48%) Humankind 2,118,239 4,012,551 (1,894,312) (47%) HLJ Huimeijia 119,772 267,084 (147,312) (55%) Gross Profit $7,037,375 $2,275,304 $ 4,762,071 209% Humankind 7,084,848 2,463,702 4,621,146 188% HLJ Huimeijia (47,473) (188,398) 140,925 (75%) Net Income (Loss) $3,307,039 ( $316,827) $3,623,866 Net Income (Loss) per Share $0.0505 ( $0.0043) $0.0548

Revenue

Total revenues of the Company increased by $2,720,447, or 42%, for the year ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in revenues was primarily due to an increase of $2,726,834 or 42% in Humankind's revenues and a decrease of $6,387 or 8% in HLJ Huimeijia's revenues for the year ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in Humankind's sales revenues was primarily due to the increased demand for the new products.

Cost of Goods Sold

Our total cost of sales decreased by $2,041,624 or 48% for the year ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. The decrease in the overall cost of sales was attributable to a decrease of $1,894,312 or 47% in Humankind's cost of sales in 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. This decrease aligned with the decrease in sales volume of products sold by Humankind. The significant decline in the cost of the main business was mainly due to the lower unit cost of hemp derivative products and the fact that the old products such as Waterlilies Soft Capsules (Sailuozhi) and Propolis and Black Ant Capsules were no longer sold in the year ended June 30, 2019 compared with 2018.

Gross Profit

Our gross profit increased by $4,762,071 from $2,275,304 for the year ended June 30, 2018 to $7,037,375 for the year ended June 30, 2019. This change was consistent with the change in the main hemp derivative products which have higher gross margin than the old products in Humankind.

Net Income (Loss) and Net Income per Share

Net income after provision for income taxes increased to $3,307,039, an increase of $3,623,866 for the year ended June 30, 2019, as compared to net loss of $316,827 for the year ended June 30, 2018. The increase was primarily due to the increase of gross margin.

Net income per share was $0.0505 for the year ended June 30, 2019 and net loss per share was $0.0043 for the year ended 2018. This increase was primarily a result of the above increase in net income from the Company's continuing operations.

About Us

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (www.chinahealthindustries.com) is a holding company with the operations in its subsidiaries in China, specializing in research & development, production, marketing and distribution of hemp derivative products, medical drugs and health supplements.

China Health Industries owns GMP* certified plants and facilities, manufactures 21 CFDA approved medical drugs and 14 health supplement products covering five kinds of dosage forms, including soft capsule, hard capsule, tablet, granule and oral liquid. Our product series cover hemp derivative foods, hemp derivative medical drugs, externally used medical drugs and health supplements.

* GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) is a term that is recognized worldwide for the control and management of manufacturing and quality control testing of foods and pharmaceutical products.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties; thus, these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

CHINA HEALTH INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Audited)

June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $35,507,535 $ 32,614,910 Accounts receivable, net 1,987,505 1,455,433 Inventory 857,239 452,397 Other receivables, net 28,435 30,611 Advances to suppliers 8,619 94,749 Prepayments 15,868 20,462 Total current assets 38,405,201 34,668,562 Property, plants and equipment, net 3,719,424 3,724,490 Intangible assets, net 2,782,869 3,372,501 Construction in progress 835,452 1,134,834 Deferred tax assets 2,235 1,970 Prepayments - Non-Current 9,709 30,212 Total assets $45,754,890 $ 42,932,569 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses 497,084 400,109 Other payables 74,121 67,800 Advances from customers 153,613 163,459 Related party debts 6,962,520 6,393,730 Wages payable 265,686 234,668 Taxes payable 619,403 428,423 Total current liabilities 8,572,427 7,688,189 Equity Common stock, ($0.0001 par value per share, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 65,539,737 and 65,839,737 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively) 6,554 $ 6,554 Additional paid-in capital 521,987 $ 521,987 Accumulated other comprehensive income (593,654) $ 775,302 Statutory reserves 38,679 $ 38,679 Retained earnings 37,208,897 $33,901,858 Total stockholders' equity 37,182,463 $35,244,380 Total equity 37,182,463 $35,244,380 Total liabilities and equity $45,754,890 $42,932,569

CHINA HEALTH INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Audited)

For the Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 REVENUE $ 9,275,386 $6,554,939 COST OF GOODS SOLD 2,238,011 4,279,635 GROSS PROFIT 7,037,375 2,275,304 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,864,636 2,246,327 Depreciation and amortization expenses 610,821 495,835 Total operating expenses 2,475,457 2,742,162 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 4,561,918 (466,858) OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSES) Interest income 114,228 110,591 Interest expense (6) (49,408) Other income, net 15,681 353,461 Bank charges (1,119) (1,548) Total other income, net 128,784 413,096 INCOME (LOSS) 4,690,702 (53,762) Provision for income taxes (1,383,663) (263,065) NET INCOME (LOSS) 3,307,039 (316,827) Foreign currency translation adjustment (1,368,956) 853,351 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ 1,938,083 $ 536,524 Net income/(loss) per share: Net income per share Basic & diluted $ 0.0505 $ (0.0048) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic & diluted 65,539,737 65,539,737

CHINA HEALTH INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

(Audited)

Accumulated Additional Other Total Non- Common Shares Paid-in Retained Statutory Comprehensive Stockholders' controlling Total Shares Amount Capital Earnings Reserve Income (loss) Equity Interest Equity Balance, June 30, 2017 65,539,737 $6,554 $521,987 $34,218,685 $38,679 $(78,049) $34,707,856 $- $34,707,856 Net income - - - (316,827) - - (316,827 ) - $(316,827 ) Other comprehensive loss - Translation adjustment - - - - - 853,351 853,351 - 853,351 Balance, June 30, 2018 65,539,737 $6,554 $521,987 33,901,858 38,679 775,302 35,244,380 - 35,244,380 Net income - - - 3,307,039 - - 3,307,039 - $3,307,039 Other comprehensive loss - Translation adjustment - - - - - (1,368,956) (1,368,956) - (1,368,956)- Balance, June 30, 2019 65,539,737 $6,554 $521,987 37,208,897 38,679 (593,654) 37,182,463 - 37,182,463

CHINA HEALTH INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Audited)

For the Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income attributable to China Health Industries Holdings $ 3,307,039 $ (316,827) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expenses 817,679 668,748 Provision for doubtful accounts (136,860) 7,747 Deferred taxes gain (339) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Inventory (268,187) 13,248 Accounts receivable (606,897) 205,336 Other receivables 1,082 3,516 Advance to suppliers and prepaid expenses 106,672 403,250 Accounts payables and accrued expenses 111,997 (48,484) Advance from customers and other payables 4,817 (2,472) Amounts due to related parties 1,541,573 2,543,725 Wages payable 39,711 (33,680) Taxes payable 197,098 (454,721) Net cash provided by operating activities 5,115,385 2,989,386 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 5,115,385 $ 2,989,386 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Withdraw of short term investment - 9,221,707 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (127,826) (74,475) Expenditure in construction in progress (25,750) (332,736) Disposal of property, plant and equipment 29,581 31,022 Proceeds from short term investment - 922,171 Proceeds from disposal of subsidiary - - Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities (123,995) 9,767,689 Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceed from related party debts - 85,085 Payment of short term loans - (1,536,951) Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities - (1,451,866) Effect of exchange rates change on cash and cash equivalents (2,098,765) 112,253 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,892,625 11,417,462 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 32,614,910 21,197,448 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 35,507,535 $32,614,910 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Interest paid $ - $ 49,403 Taxes paid $ 829,157 $ 541,519 Non-cash activities: Loan from related party for the construction of a facility $ 587,323 $ 489,928

