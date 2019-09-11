The "Small Satellites Market and Technology Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Small Satellites Market Technology Forecast to 2027 examines, analyzes, and predicts the evolution of smallsat technologies, markets, and outlays (expenditures) over the next 8 years, 2019-2027 in the space industry. It also examines small sat markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the United States, Europe, and Asia.
A small satellite, miniaturized satellite, or smallsat is a satellite of low mass and size, usually under 500 kg (1,100 lb). While all such satellites can be referred to as "small", different classifications are used to categorize them based on mass.
Motivated by visions of hundreds, if not thousands, of small satellites launching yearly; buoyed by venture capitals markets that become responsive to space endeavors; and encouraged by the highly visible success of SpaceX, entrepreneurs across the globe have embarked on what was once considered the incredibly risky and financially non-rewarding venture of designing and fielding a new rocket. The global smallsat market is dominated by companies based in the United States, China and European Union
Throughout the report, we show how smallsats are used today to add real value. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report provides a twin-scenario analysis, including steady state, the emergence of new smallsat technology.
In this report, we have classified the small satellite industry under 5 major groups. We will research these 5 major groups and also provide forecast figures from 2019 2027.
These are:
1. Technologies The 10 major technologies driving the small satellite industry:
- Systems and Constellations
- Communications
- Mobility and Propulsion
- Electrical Power Generation Storage
- Attitude and Orbit Determination and Control
- System Integration
- Thermal Control
- Payloads
- Data Handling, Processing and Autonomy
- Flight and Ground Systems Software
2. Applications The 7 key areas where small satellites are making a big impact:
- Mobile Satellite Services
- Fixed Satellite Services
- Broadcast Satellite Services
- Earth Imaging Services
- Meteorology Services
- Mapping Monitoring Services
- Others
3. Platforms Even with small satellites, there is a large variety of size and mass that can be differentiated. We focus on 5 major types:
- Mini Satellite
- Micro Satellite
- Nano Satellite
- Pico Satellite
- Femto Satellite
4. Launch Services The various types of services being provided for the launch of small satellites:
- Launch Acquisition and Coordination
- Campaign Management
- Technical Interface Control
- Logistics Coordination and Support
- Launch Deployer and Interface Hardware
- Launch Vehicle Integration
5. Launch Types From where are the small satellites being launched. We research all the 4 areas:
- Air
- Balloon
- Land
- Sea
In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:
- Overview: Snapshot of the various small sat tech in the space market during 2019-2027, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments. It also sheds light on the emergence of new technologies
- Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in this market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyzes changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.
- Segment Analysis: Insights into the various Systems market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.
- Regional Review: Insights into modernization patterns and budgetary allocation for top countries within a region.
- Regional Analysis: Insights into the Systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.
- Trend Analysis: Key Small Sat Markets: Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the various Systems segments expected to be in demand in each region.
- Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.
- Competitive landscape Analysis: Analysis of the competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.
Scope
- Define and measure the Global SmallSat market
- Financial forecast of the Global SmallSat market and its various sub-segments with respect to main geographies
- Analyze and identify major market trends along with the factors driving or inhibiting the market growth
- Analyze the effect of unpredictable, but realistic factors on the market
- Study the company profiles of the major market players with their market share
- Analyze competitive developments
Leading Companies in the Small Satellites Market
- Airbus Defence Space
- BAE Systems
- Boeing Co.
- Elbit Systems
- Inmarsat
- Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)
- Leonardo
- Lockheed Martin
- Northrop Grumman Corp.
- Saab
Other Companies Of Interest
- Adcole Maryland Aerospace
- Advanced Space
- Addvalue Tech
- AST Science LLC
- Astro Digital
- Audacy
- Black Sky
- Bradford
- Bridgesat
- China Academy Of Space Technology
- Chang Guang Satellite Technology
- Clyde Space
- Ducommun Inc
- Effective Space Solutions Ltd.
- ExPace
- FOMS Inc
- GAUSS Srl
- Gom Space
- Goonhilly Earth Station
- HawkEye 360 Inc
- Innovative Solutions In Space
- ISS Reshetnev
- Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)
- Kongsberg Satellite Services
- Luxspace
- Made In Space
- NASA Swarm Technology
- Open Source
- OneWeb Satellites
- Phase Four
- Planet Inc
- Pumpkin Space Systems
- QinetiQ Space
- RBC Signals
- Relativity Space
- Rocket Lab
- SSL (formerly Space Systems/Loral, LLC)
- ThrustMe
- Tyvak Nano Satellite Systems Inc
- ViaSat
