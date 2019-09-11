Baristas Coffee Company Inc: Baristas Purchases and Installs Single-Serve Manufacturing Equipment Gaining In-House Production Capabilities Compatible with Keurig 2.0 and Nespresso Brewing Systems

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2019 / Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTC PINK:BCCI) has purchased and installed a line of manufacturing equipment that now allows for end to end production of single-serve pods compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system as well as the Nespresso single-serve system. The equipment is currently operational and has begun its first run of pods manufactured entirely In-House.

The In-House manufacturing capabilities solve the previous supply challenges that were caused by long lead times and inventory management issues, coupled with Baristas ability to drive sales out marketing its previous supply chain. Baristas will continue to utilize the relationship and capabilities of its co-packer for large runs but will now be able to fill in supply demands between larger runs as needed.

Baristas new in-house manufacturing capabilities will also aid in and accelerate the development of its new products and allow Baristas to partner with others who wish to bring their products to the single-serve beverage market.

Baristas will now be able to market its products with confidence that it will be able to keep up with demand and fulfill orders and a new marketing push is being implemented along with the new manufacturing capabilities.

The media buys and other cutting edge marketing are made possible and were created via digital media frontrunner ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) www.reeltime.com whose capabilities are redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. Baristas is now ready to support its new products and distributors with a marketing effort educating and driving consumers to consume Baristas historical and new products.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=0TUOzCinU5E

About Baristas Coffee Company: Baristas is a national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single-serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee-related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it became the subject of "Grounded in Seattle" the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. It has been featured nationally including during Shark Tank on CNBC with Front Montgomery, CNN, ESPN, Food Network, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Modern Living with kathy ireland, Sports Illustrated, NFL Monday and Thursday Night Football with Megs McLean, at NASCAR Races, The Grammys, NBA TV, and other notable media.

