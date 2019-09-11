Labeling Machines Market Size Worth $9.2 Billion by 2025 | CAGR 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global labeling machines market size is projected to be valued at USD 9.2 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Ascending demand for automation from several end-use industries coupled with the presence of regulations pertaining to product labeling, serialization, and tracking is likely to have a positive impact on the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of value, the labeling machines market is anticipated to reach USD 9.2 billion by 2025 on account of the increasing demand for automation, the presence of stringent regulations, growing population, and rising disposable income

Personal care end-use segment is expected to progress at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period. Escalating demand for various personal care products is expected to have a positive impact on the segment growth

Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share in 2018 and is anticipated to ascend at a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period. The product demand in this region is expected to be driven by several major emerging economies such as China and India

The U.S. market is anticipated to reach USD 1.22 billion by 2025. Rising demand for flexible and versatile labeling machines in order to reduce label waste and operating costs is expected to favor the market growth

The global market is fragmented in nature with the presence of numerous participants. However, the key players operating in the market include Krones AG, Tetra Laval International S.A., Sacmi Imola S.C., and ProMach, Inc. among others.

E-commerce industry is flourishing with the growing population and rising disposable income. The rapid growth of this industry and increasing consumer demand for a wide range of functional food & beverages are likely to propel the demand for labeling machines over the forecast period. Moreover, rising demand from product manufacturers for flexible high-speed labeling machines owing to increased production is also likely to contribute to the market growth.

Based on technology, the market for labeling machines has been segmented into pressure sensitive labelers, glue-based labelers, sleeve labelers, and others. Pressure sensitive labelers technology segment dominated the global market in 2018. Pressure sensitive labelers are economical, easy to operate, and are ideal for applications wherein the product may get damaged by heat or water.

Sleeve labelers technology segment is likely to progress at the highest growth rate of 8.5% over the forecast period. Shrink sleeve labelers provide full-body labeling, thereby offering maximum brand visibility and promotion. Growing competition within several end-use industries has prompted product manufacturers to differentiate their products in order to gain a competitive advantage, which is expected to favor the growth of this segment.

Beverages emerged as the largest end-use segment in 2018 while pharmaceuticals is likely to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. Labeling machines are widely utilized in beverage industry for the application of labels on various containers made from different materials such as glass, plastic, and aluminum.

Grand View Research has segmented the global labeling machines market on the basis of technology, end use, and regional:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Pressure Sensitive/Self Adhesive Labelers



Glue-Based Labelers



Sleeve Labelers



Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Food



Beverages



Pharmaceuticals



Personal Care



Chemicals



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Italy





Russia





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





South Korea





Australia



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





UAE

