Bulldog Reporter Launches the 2019 Stars of PR Awards

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2019 / Bulldog Reporter is pleased to announce the launch of 2019 Bulldog Stars of PR Awards program, recognizing extraordinary individual and agency contributions to public relations and communications over the past year.

Bulldog Awards programs are the only PR awards judged exclusively by working journalists and provide public relations and communications professionals with the opportunity to submit their achievements from the past year for consideration.

The Bulldog Stars of PR Awards focus on individual or agency contributions, and judges will be assessing applications on factors like agency client growth & retention, work environment, results achieved, and individual professional leadership and innovative communication approaches.

Interested PR and communications professionals have until November 6, 2019 to submit their entries. Winners will be announced in December 2019.

To learn more about Bulldog Stars of PR Awards, please visit bulldogawards.com.

About Bulldog Reporter:

Bulldog Reporter has been providing news, best practices and insights to PR and communications professionals since 1980. Filled with insights on topics critical to PR pros and communicators, including media relations, crisis communications, influencer marketing and many other topics you won't find anywhere else, the Bulldog Reporter email newsletter brings you compelling and relevant articles, plus timely updates about journalist moves and agency news so you can stay on top of your PR game. The Bulldog Awards, the only PR awards program judged exclusively by working journalists, are run by Bulldog Reporter and celebrate the best and brightest in corporate communications and public relations. Bulldog Reporter, and the Bulldog Awards, are a subsidiary of Agility PR Solutions, a provider of media database, outreach, monitoring and PR measurement solutions for PR and communications professionals.

