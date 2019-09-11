The global solar home systems market size is poised to reach USD 587.7 million by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 26% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190911005377/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global solar home systems market. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The rising demand for energy has been pushing the consumption of fossil fuels such as coal, oil, and gas. This has led to a rise in carbon emissions across the world. There is a high demand for clean energy sources, which is driving the adoption of solar, as it is considered to result in virtually zero carbon emissions. This will drive the growth of the solar home systems market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the rising demand for energy. In addition, favorable government support is anticipated to boost the solar home systems market during the forecast period.

The global energy demand is increasing at a significant rate, owing to the growing population across the world. A large portion of the total world population lacks electricity access and a considerable section of the population with electricity access has poor quality supply. Off-grid renewable energy solutions, such as solar home systems, represent a viable electrification solution. Solar home system is rapidly scalable, environmentally sustainable, customizable according to the local conditions, as well as holds potential for empowering rural communities. The rising demand for energy access and the linked socio-economic benefits of using off-grid renewable solutions will drive the growth of the solar home systems market during the forecast period.

The market for solar appliances has expanded with support from various donor-funded and government programs, NGO projects, and private over-the-counter sales of products. For instance, with the launch of Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana or Saubhagya scheme, the Government of India have designed a path for providing continuous power supply to the rural areas in the country. The regulations and efforts undertaken by such government agencies are expected to drive the demand for solar home systems.

For More Information: Request Free Sample Pages

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Greenlight Planet Inc.

M-KOPA SOLAR Kenya Ltd.

NIWA Solar

Renewit Solar Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Market Segmentation by Type:

The Solar home systems Market can be broadly categorized into the following product segments:

PAYG products

Cash products

Key Regions for the Solar Home Systems Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

MEA

ROW

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Utilities are:

Solar Encapsulation Market Global Solar Encapsulation Market by application (crystalline silicon PV module and thin film PV module) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Solar Power Market in India - Solar Power Market in India by end-users (utility and rooftop) and application (grid-connected and off-grid).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190911005377/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com