Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I), the world's leading provider of satellite services and leader in integrated satellite communications, announced today that Intelsat's Chief Executive officer, Stephen Spengler, will present at Goldman Sachs' 28th Annual Communacopia Conference in New York, New York on Wednesday, 18 September 2019 at 8:50 a.m. EDT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Intelsat's Investor Relations page, located at http://investors.intelsat.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available on the website for 7 days.

About Intelsat

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) operates the world's first Globalized Network, delivering high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband services anywhere in the world. Intelsat's Globalized Network combines the world's largest satellite backbone with terrestrial infrastructure, managed services and an open, interoperable architecture to enable customers to drive revenue and reach through a new generation of network services. Thousands of organizations serving billions of people worldwide rely on Intelsat to provide ubiquitous broadband connectivity, multi-format video broadcasting, secure satellite communications and seamless mobility services. The end result is an entirely new world, one that allows us to envision the impossible, connect without boundaries and transform the ways in which we live.

Contacts:

Dianne VanBeber

Vice President, Investor Relations

Dianne.vanbeber@intelsat.com

+1 703 559 7406 (o)

+1 703 627 5100 (m)