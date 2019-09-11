IBC2019: LiveU Unveils the First Integrated 5G Cellular Bonding Unit for Live Coverage

The LU600 5G integrates internal 5G modems and high efficiency antennas with LiveU's leading 4K HEVC technology

HACKENSACK, New Jersey, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveU today announced its new fully compliant 5G LU600 solution for global newsgathering and live sports coverage. With internal 5G modems, and high efficiency antennas covering all sub 6GHz frequencies for 5G and 4G, integrated with LiveU's award-winning 4K HEVC technology, the LU600 5G offers customers the most powerful, reliable and future-proof cellular transmission solution.

Samuel Wasserman, LiveU's CEO & Co-founder, said, "LiveU has always been at the forefront of broadcast technology. With 5G rolling out rapidly across major cities worldwide, we're more committed than ever to stay ahead of the game. Our new LU600 5G solution with integrated 5G modems takes full advantage of the faster speeds and guaranteed high bandwidth provided by next generation 5G networks."

Supporting worldwide 5G cellular frequencies, the LU600 5G enables users to enjoy all the benefits of the new networks, including lowest delay, the highest video quality and resolution, and fast file uploads, even in congested areas. The super low latency enabled by 5G is particularly beneficial for live 4K sports productions. High-quality coverage continues seamlessly where 5G is not available, for example in rural areas or during network build-out. If the live production crosses into non-5G areas, the LiveU unit automatically bonds the available networks supporting any combination of 3G/4G/5G modems.

Wasserman continued, "In parallel, we're working closely with leading telecom operators worldwide to validate our equipment with emerging 5G networks to make maximum use of the bandwidth and other benefits."

In the US, LiveU and AT&T have teamed up for live news and sports broadcasts, testing the real-work impact and performance enhancements 5G technology has on live broadcast video production using LiveU units - recently illustrated in a 5G-based production of the NBA Summer League. Elsewhere, LiveU is participating in 5G tests and events with other leading operators, including Vodafone in Italy and KT Corporation in South Korea. Also, in South Korea, LiveU successfully broadcast live to five countries around the world the 100th anniversary orchestra tribute to the provisional government via SK Telecom's 5G wireless network.

Wasserman summed up, "We've already seen how cellular bonding has largely replaced satellite transmission for live news coverage. With the power of 5G, the potential is even larger for every type of live sports production."

