Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 11.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N94N ISIN: CA8849037095 Ticker-Symbol: TOCB 
Tradegate
09.09.19
16:21 Uhr
63,22 Euro
-0,98
-1,53 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
61,32
61,68
13:13
61,30
61,66
13:02
11.09.2019 | 13:01
(63 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Thomson Reuters Corp - TR Appoints Kinnear President of Legal Professionals

Thomson Reuters Appoints Tony Kinnear President of Legal Professionals Customer Segment

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) today announced Tony Kinnear has been appointed president of its Legal Professionals customer segment, effective October 1, 2019.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/822036/Reuters_Logo.jpg

"Tony's deep understanding of legal markets, his technology experience, global perspective and passion for building diverse, commercially focused teams position him as an ideal candidate to take the Legal Professionals business forward, with a sharp focus on our platform strategy to better serve our customers," said Brian Peccarelli, chief operating officer for Customer Markets, Thomson Reuters.

Mr. Kinnear currently manages the company's Asia & Emerging Markets region. Mr. Kinnear is a lawyer by training and joined Thomson Reuters in 2005 as head of the Legal and Tax businesses in Australia and New Zealand. He brings over 25 years of experience in leadership roles across global information, software and cloud businesses.

The Legal Professionals customer segment serves approximately 250,000 customers globally and reported revenues of approximately US$2.4 billion in 2018.

Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service - Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACT
MEDIA
David Crundwell
Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs
+1 416 649 9904
david.crundwell@tr.com		INVESTORS
Frank J. Golden
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 646 223 5288
frank.golden@tr.com

© 2019 PR Newswire