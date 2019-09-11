LOOP Insights Inc.: LOOP Insights enters USA hospitality market, signs Señor Frogs, LV

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2019 / LOOP Insights Inc. (TSX.V:MTRX) (the "Company" or "Loop") today announced the signing of an LOI with Señor Frogs in Las Vegas. Loop and Señor Frogs will enter into a partnership for Loop to install its technology in the Las Vegas location to conduct a 120-day proof of concept test. Upon successful completion of the test, Señor Frogs has agreed to discuss installation of the Loop technology in all of the other 20 Señor Frogs locations in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Señor Frogs has established themselves as a Global brand name in hospitality for offering the perfect mix of fun and flavor and have redefined the boundaries between bar and restaurant experiences. Señor Frogs is interested in providing its patrons a better personalized customer experience. Loop intends to provide an automated marketing platform and analytics to aid Señor Frogs in providing personalized offers and promotions, both internally to its customers as well as cross-promoting with external parties.

Rob Anson, Founder & CEO of Loop, commented:

"We are very excited to welcome Loop's first key partnership into the USA hospitality market with such a recognizable brand as Senor Frogs. We have identified the size and scale of the hospitality segment in Las Vegas and we are currently involved in serious discussions with several major opportunities there."

About LOOP

LOOP Insights Inc. (TSX.V: MTRX) is a Vancouver-based technology company that has developed a unique automated AI marketing platform that intends to level the playing field for brick and mortar retailers in their battle with online digital competition. LOOP gives brands and retailers the capability to inter-connect their physical and digital ecosystems by using the device that can be plugged into any point of sale environment, independent of hardware or IT networks, thus enabling rapid deployment and global scale. Retailers and brands benefit from making real-time, data-driven decisions that help them curate unique personalized customer experiences in stores, a capability which previously did not exist.

For more information, please contact: LOOP Insights Inc. CHF Capital Markets LOOP Website: www.loopinsights.ai Soy Garipoglu, Manager, IR Cathy Hume, CEO Facebook: @ LoopInsights T: 778-990-8985 T: 416-868-1079 x 231 Twitter: @ LoopInsights E: ir@loopinsights.ca E: cathy@chfir.com LinkedIn: @ LoopInsights

Forward-Looking Statements/Information:

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Loop's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Loop believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Loop does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Loop should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Loop will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: LOOP Insights Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/559226/LOOP-Insights-enters-USA-hospitality-market-signs-Seor-Frogs-LV