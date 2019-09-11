Freckle Ltd.: Freckle to Present at Fall Investor Summit in New York City

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2019 / Freckle (TSXV:FRKL), the global leader in consumer privacy and offline measurement, today announces that CEO Neil Sweeney will be presenting the Company's investment thesis at this year's Fall Investor Summit at 10:30am Eastern time on September 16, 2019 in New York City. Mr. Sweeney will also host investor meetings throughout the day.

"Last year, over $19.3 billion was spent on 3rd-party personal consumer data," said Mr. Sweeney. "European data privacy legislation is already causing firms that collect personal data to withdraw their business from the region. Similar laws in California take effect in January 2020 with several states following, creating a logistical privacy nightmare for companies conducting business in the United States. Freckle's Killi mobile application, a platform that allows consumers to control and monetize their data, is the only privacy-compliant solution that solves the privacy challenges on the horizon for brands and platforms. I look forward to introducing Freckle's story to new investors and sharing how Freckle's regulatory-compliant consumer identity layer is a clear differentiator for advertisers."

About the Fall Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Fall Investor Summit will take place at the Essex House, featuring 160 companies and over 1,000 institutional and retail investors.

About Freckle

Freckle, the global leader in offline attribution and data privacy, helps leading brands and platforms measure the effectiveness of their advertising by independently matching media spend to in-store visitation while remaining media agnostic. Freckle's technology is used by Fortune 500 brands like McDonald's, Lexus, Walmart, Verizon and AT&T, and is a core component of the top demand-side platforms (DSPs) and data management platforms (DMPs) used around the world.

In addition to its core business, Freckle developed a mobile application called "Killi" that allows consumers to take back control of their digital identity from those who have been using it without their consent. With Killi, consumers can opt-in and select specific pieces of personal information that they would like to share with brands in exchange for compensation. Freckle's multi-channel offline attribution platform is now powered by the People of Killi, making it the most compliant, highest fidelity data source in the industry.

Download Killi Now: (Android, iPhone).

For more information, please visit freckleiot.com

DISCLAIMER FOR FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, capital expenditures and other costs, and financing and additional capital requirements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, amongst other things, statements regarding the growth and success of Freckle & Killi. Although management of the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Corporation assumed no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this release and Freckle undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date of this release. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The securities of the Corporation have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

