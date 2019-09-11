Sokoman Minerals Corp.: Sokoman Minerals Completes Drill Program at Clarks Brook

Samples Submitted for Rush Assaying

ST. JOHN'S, NL / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2019 / Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV:SIC)(OTCQB:SICNF) (the "Company" or "Sokoman") today announced that the drill program on the Clarks Brook property has been completed and rush assays are underway. The program comprised 1,200 metres in three holes testing the mineralized corridor below the shallow gold zone discovery announced on December 21, 2017. The property is located 33 km to the south-east of Sokoman's flagship Moosehead gold project and is optioned from Metals Creek Resources (MEK: TSX.V).

Tim Froude, President and CEO, commented: "The Clarks Brook property is subject to an option agreement with Metals Creek calling for an exploration program costing $300,000 this year with a completion date of September 22, 2019, including a 30-day extension due to an unexpected delay of two and a half months caused by new Department of Environment regulations. A total of 377 samples (including blanks, standards and duplicates) were submitted for rush assaying, with results expected in approximately 2 weeks. The drilling intersected multiple mineralized zones up to 26 metres thick (core length), at depths to 400 metres vertical, consisting of chalcedonic quartz veining with 1-5% disseminated sulphides, resembling mineralized zones encountered in the previous 2017 drill program. Once the core samples are analyzed and interpreted and the option agreement satisfied, our priority will return to the Moosehead property."

Moosehead Property Update

At the 100%-owned Moosehead gold property, 14 drill holes (3,200 m) have been drilled this summer with drilling focused on the extension of the mineralized shear zone to the south and north. A program of deep testing the roots of the shear zone will be proposed following the completion of a detailed review of the Eastern Trend, including a follow-up structural interpretation by Earth Tectonics Limited, once Phase 4 has been completed.

The Phase 4 drill program at Moosehead is a minimum of 4,000 m budgeted at $750,000. The first assay results from the project will be released in the next few weeks.

QA/QC

The core sampling protocol includes both lab and industry approved standards as well as duplicate assaying procedures. Sample lengths for both programs range from a maximum of 1.5 metres to a minimum of 0.05 metres with an average of approximately 0.75 metres. Analysis for gold by fire assay with AA finish is being completed at Eastern Analytical Limited, a nationally accredited lab in Springdale, NL.

QP

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Timothy Froude, P. Geo., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 and President and CEO of Sokoman Minerals Corp.

About Sokoman Minerals

Sokoman Minerals Corp. is a discovery-oriented company with projects in Newfoundland & Labrador, Canada. The Company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects (Moosehead, Clarks Brook, Crippleback Lake and East Alder) in Central Newfoundland on the structural corridor hosting Marathon Gold's Valentine Lake project (with measured resources of 1.16 Moz. of gold at 2.18 g/t, indicated resources of 1.53 Moz. of gold at 1.66 g/t and inferred resources of 1.53 Moz. of gold at 1.77 g/t (Marathon Gold Website), 150 km southwest of the Company's high-grade Moosehead gold project. The Company also has a 100% interest in an early-stage antimony/gold project in Newfoundland recently optioned to White Metal Resources and a 100% interest in the Iron Horse (Fe) project in western Labrador.

Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of the Corporation should be considered highly speculative. Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Sokoman Minerals Corp. will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by Sokoman Minerals Corp.

