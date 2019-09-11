CaniBrands and Sonoma Lab Works Enter Strategic Partnership to Expand Testing and Development Capabilities for CBD-infused Products

The Relationship Advances CaniBrands' Mission to Deliver the Highest Quality CBD Products and Set the Bar for Evolving Standards Worldwide

WALNUT CREEK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2019 / CaniBrands, a CBD products company specializing in innovative formulations for sports recovery and active living, is excited to announce its new partnership with leading cannabis testing lab, Sonoma Lab Works. The partnership enables CaniBrands' CBD products to be tested rigorously and held to the highest quality standards for consumer goods. The CBD industry currently has almost no quality control of products, leaving consumers vulnerable to products that are not only ineffective, but may have unsafe levels of pesticides, heavy metals and other toxins.

The strategic partnership with Sonoma Lab Works will expand CaniBrands' testing capabilities to deliver clean, pure CBD products that are safe and effective for consumers. Using advanced instruments, Sonoma Lab Works' state-of-the-art facility will test for potency, pesticides, mycotoxins, heavy metals, microbial impurities, and residual solvents to create a better understanding of the CBD components and ensure consumers receive the highest quality CBD products.

"Sonoma Lab Works prides itself on its precision and accuracy of testing alongside its reputation for collaboration and innovation," says Daniel Witt, President of Sonoma Lab Works. "We could not be more excited to partner with a similarly innovative company to ensure consumer safety while striving for the highest quality CBD-infused products."

The agreement also serves as part of CaniBrands mission to raise awareness and advocate for stricter standards for CBD product quality. Today, there is no regulatory standard and both companies believe in consumers first and health first.

"Consumers have many questions about CBD, and product safety shouldn't be one of them," says Chris Lord, CEO of CaniBrands. "CaniBrands' proactive commitment to sports, fitness, and wellness consumers demands this rigour of testing that would be expected of any other consumer goods product. With the goal to become the most trusted CBD sport, fitness, and wellness brand in the market, partnering with Sonoma Lab Works is a natural fit. We are proud to choose Sonoma Lab Works as our official third-party testing lab, trusted with ensuring our products exceed and advance standards for safety, quality and consistency."

About CaniBrands

CaniBrands is a next-generation wellness products company that specializes in manufacturing innovative CBD (Cannabidiol) formulations for sports recovery and active living. CaniBrands products are trusted by professional athletes and backed by science. The company has a wide selection of products for sports recovery, energy, focus, pain and sleep. Along with sublingual oils, balms and creams, CaniBrands has introduced a ground-breaking line of experience-based CBD-infused oral sprays. CaniBrands is a private company serving the US CBD market via wholesale partners, retail and direct-to-consumer sales at www.canibrands.com. They are setting the bar for quality control standards in the nascent CBD market, and are partnered with professional sports leaders to advocate for an all natural approach to health and wellness, and to further research into CBD and its possible therapeutic benefits. Learn more at www.canibrandsglobal.com.

About Sonoma Lab Works

Based in Sonoma County, Sonoma Lab Works is a fully compliant testing lab that offers state-of-the-art services to clients throughout California. Their origin as an in-house lab to Cannacraft, one of Northern California's largest manufacturers, gives SLW a special insight to clients' needs for accuracy, consistency and timely testing; as well as the importance of R&D testing in product development. Using the latest, state-of-the-art equipment with GLP compliant methods and procedures, SLW meets and exceeds the California Bureau of Cannabis Control regulations. www.sonomalabworks.com (LIC: C8-0000015-LIC)

