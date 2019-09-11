The commercial online printing market in the European Union market is poised to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 5% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190911005393/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the commercial online printing market in the European Union market. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Apart from the growing adoption of digital printing, the increasing adoption of hybrid printing and development in communication network infrastructure are other factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the availability of POD services. In addition, the growing adoption of digital printing is anticipated to further boost the commercial online printing market in the European Union during the forecast period.

Currently, printing service providers are increasingly implementing digital printing for printing materials such as business cards, labels, brochures, flyers, and posters. The demand for product variations and customization has prompted leading vendors to adopt digital printing technology. Moreover, some of the features offered by digital printing technology are real-time proofing, flexibility, improved color characteristics, and variable data printing. The growing implementation of digital printing by print service providers is expected to positively impact the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the availability of digital printing has increased the demand for POD services as it enhances the quality of printing and provides the required number of print copies in a short duration. This increasing preference for POD services will support the growth of the commercial online printing market in the European Union during the forecast period.

For More Information: Request Free Sample Pages

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Agfa-Gevaert Group

CEWE Foundation Co. KGaA

Cimpress NV

FLYERALARM Ltd.

Konica Minolta Inc.

MOO Print Ltd.

Onlineprinters GmbH

Ricoh Company Ltd.

unitedprint.com UK Ltd.

Xerox Corp.

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The commercial online printing market in the European Union can be broadly categorized into the following products:

Business cards

Display POS and signage

Packaging

Labels

Others

Key Regions for the Commercial Online Printing Market in the European Union:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Information Technology Market are:

Software Testing Services Market Global Software Testing Services Market by product (application testing and product testing), end-users (BFSI, telecom and media, manufacturing, retail, IT, and other end-users), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Workforce Analytics Market- Global Workforce Analytics Market by end-users (retail, BFSI, telecom IT, healthcare, manufacturing, and other end-users) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190911005393/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com