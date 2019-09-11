Grasp the Future of Mobility at M:bility | California

- M:bility | California takes place in San Jose, California on 17 - 18 September 2019

- Automotive World's M:bility | California agenda covers all aspects of the future of mobility

- Speakers include experts from Toyota AI Ventures, NIO, Nokia and Continental

- Agenda features panel debates and keynote presentations as well as valuable networking opportunities

CARDIFF, Wales, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- M:bility | Californiais a two-day conference designed to help stakeholders understand the future of mobility.

https://www.automotiveworld.com/conferences/mbility-california/

The M:bility | California agenda features panel debates and keynote presentations from leading automotive and mobility sector stakeholders.

Toyota AI Ventures, NIO, Nokia and Continental will be joined at M:bility | Californiaby experts from a range of companies and organisations with a vested interest in the future of mobility, including:

TomTom

Affectiva

Luxembourg Ministry of Economy

Green Hills Software

AAA Northern California , Nevada & Utah

, & Atlatec

Kantar

Federal Trade Commission

Brose North America

Ridecell

Ricardo

Prospect Silicon Valley

SixtUSA

M:bility | Californiawill tackle a range of highly topical issues facing the automotive industry as it prepares to evolve into a new era of mobility. Autonomous driving, connectivity, electrification, mapping, artificial intelligence, data and mobility as a service (MaaS) all play a key role in changes taking place across the automotive industry, and these themes run throughout the carefully crafted agenda at M:bility | California.

The agenda addresses some of the major questions facing automakers and mobility stakeholders:

What is the future of mobility?

Mastering maps and sensors - the key to the autonomous car?

Artificial intelligence - the ultimate mobility value driver?

Is 5G connectivity the link to a self-driving future?

Is automotive data the new oil?

How do we test the autonomous vehicle?

Is the auto industry prepared for the future of mobility?

What does the consumer want from the vehicle of the future?

Are electric vehicles ready for the mainstream?

How will CASE reshape our cities?

Will mobility as a service become the new normal?

Case study - the future of mobility in Silicon Valley

For more information about the conference programme, speakers and to obtain tickets for this unique conference, please go to: https://www.automotiveworld.com/conferences/mbility-california/

Media Contact:

Emma Georgiades

Customer Support Manager | Automotive World

emma.georgiades@automotiveworld.com