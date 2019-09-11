Honda Media Inquiries corporate_pr@hm.honda.co.jp +81-3-5412-1512

BERLIN, GERMANY, Sept 11, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda has unveiled the mass production version of its next-generation electric vehicle, the Honda e, at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. Visitors to the show will be able to see the car's unique range of features through a series of interactive exhibits using virtual reality and other advanced technologies.The exhibits are a central part of 'EV World', an area inspired by the design ethos of the Honda e which provides a backdrop for sharing its unique features and supporting technology. Alongside the interactive exhibits, Honda will show a range of charging solutions for different scenarios. From a unique on-street urban charging solution developed in partnership with Ubitricity, through to the "Power Manager Prototype" bi-directional system, Honda has developed a range of solutions to meet all customer requirements.Elsewhere on the booth, Honda will display the CR-V Hybrid alongside an exhibit showing the separate component parts of its responsive and efficient i-MMD full hybrid technology. The car, launched earlier this year, is the first next generation Honda hybrid product on sale in the European market. The hybrid product display will be completed by the 2019 NSX, the pinnacle of Honda's automobile range.Fresh from two race wins in Austria and Germany, the Honda-powered Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB15 will be the centrepiece of a display of Honda's sporty-focused products including Civic Type R, Civic Sport Line and HR-V Sport.Mass Production Honda e unveiled- Final mass production version of Honda e unveiled- Distinctive, clean exterior design combined with a contemporary, minimalist and comfortable interior featuring advanced technology- Rear-wheel-drive platform and wide stance deliver sophisticated and dynamic driving characteristics- Honda e delivers a vehicle package to meet the needs of the modern urban environment- Unique Honda Personal Assistant technology uses artificial intelligence to create contextual engagement with usersHonda has unveiled the final mass production version of its next-generation electric vehicle (EV), the Honda e, at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. Developed with a focus on simplicity in design and usability, the Honda e will meet the needs of modern urban lifestyles and provide a new value to customers through seamlessly integrated connected technologies and exceptional driving dynamics.Clean external lines are accentuated by the Side Camera Mirror System that replaces conventional side view mirrors with compact cameras, providing live images to two six-inch screens inside the vehicle. The camera technology, a first in the compact segment, brings significant benefits for styling, safety, aerodynamics and refinement.The car is distinguished in profile by its smooth styling contours, enhanced by pop-out door handles that provide a seamless look that realises modern and human-friendly design concept. Thanks to the use of the side camera mirror system, designers have been able to create a near-seamless connection between windscreen and A-pillar. Inside, a next-generation five screen full-width digital dashboard and connected infotainment system are incorporated within a relaxing and modern passenger cabin that uses subtle, contemporary materials.The largest area of the Honda e's full-width digital dashboard is occupied by dual 12.3-inch LCD touchscreens. These act as the primary infotainment displays, presenting a range of applications and connected infotainment services that help the car to seamlessly integrate with the owner's modern urban lifestyle in a living-room like environment. As a result, the driver and passengers - whether the car is driving, parked or charging - can enjoy the same connectivity and comfort with comprehensive connected services accessed through the next-generation full-width interface.The Honda e is equipped with a high-power electric motor available with two power outputs of 100 kW (136ps)* or 113kW (154ps)*, and impressive torque of 315Nm*. The 35.5kWh battery is one of the most compact in its class yet delivers a range of up to 220km* from a single charge, perfect for every day urban commuting. A fast-charging capability also allows recharge to 80% capacity in 30 minutes*. On the road, the car delivers a responsive and fun experience, with the powerful electric motor driving the rear wheels for a sporty and connected feel. The Honda e delivers outstanding acceleration from a standing start and will reach 0-100km/h in approximately 8 seconds*.Connected services and applications accessed via the touchscreen interface can also be activated using voice commands to engage with the Honda Personal Assistant service. The intuitive Honda Personal Assistant is a smart artificial intelligence (AI) facility that uses unique contextual understanding to create natural conversations and provide access to a range of online services.The unique Honda Personal Assistant is activated by saying, "OK Honda", followed by the question or instruction. Machine learning enables the technology to develop a greater understanding of an individuals' voice over time, in order to deliver more accurate responses.Away from the car, Honda e owners can enjoy the peace-of-mind of being able to stay connected to their vehicle remotely through the My Honda+ smartphone application.The mobile service, originally launched in 2017, has been updated to deliver a wider range of functionality, including easy navigation to a detailed vehicle condition report, remote climate control, and security and location monitoring. Additional EV-specific functions include battery charge control and range monitor, while charging station and navigation search results can be sent to the car from a mobile device.The Honda e is also accessible using a digital key, allowing the car to be locked and unlocked using only the smartphone application.*Honda Internal dataHonda confirm further details of its energy management technologies for EuropeIn addition to presenting the final mass production Honda e, Honda took the opportunity at Frankfurt to provide further details of its range of EV charging and energy management solutions. These technologies are developed with the aim of providing EV customers with suitable charging infrastructure for both off-street and on-street scenarios, while improving the efficiency of energy supply by actively managing grid demand.Honda Power ChargerFor users who have the option of charging their EV in an off-street scenario, Honda will launch the Power Charger which allows optimal AC charging. The system consists of a charging system that can be wall or pedestal mounted, with a maximum output of 7.4kW (single phase power supply) or 22kW (three phase power supply). This output allows Honda e owners to charge to 100% capacity in 4.1 hours*, assuming a 32 amp supply, significantly faster than through a standard wall socket. The system has a number of comfort and safety features, including:- Auto recovery function, ensuring the charger will try to restart up to 5 times if mains supply is interrupted, minimising issues of lower than expected charge- Integration with home-based renewable energy. For example, the maximum permissible amount of charge can be regulated based on a solar photovoltaic array, home battery or heat pump- Identification via contactless RFID so only authorised persons can use the system- A charging cable locking mechanismThe Power Charger features a input switch functionality, allowing users to benefit from cheaper energy costs at times of low demand.Urban charging solution in partnership with ubitricityOne of the barriers for EV drivers in urban environments is a lack of charging infrastructure. In order to address this, Honda have joined with charging specialists ubitricity. Most Ubitricity charge points are in residential areas where the car is parked overnight therefore the need to move the car when charging is completely avoided, offering the convenience of home style charging to the urban on-street parker.Honda Power Manager PrototypeHonda Power Manager Prototype previews a bidirectional system that connects electric vehicles to a smart power grid. This "vehicle-to-grid" technology enables the collection and distribution of electricity between EVs and the grid to intelligently balance demand and supply of energy and make better use of renewable sources.The development of these charging functions will integrate electric vehicles further with existing power networks, allowing energy stored in the vehicle battery to power the home, or to flow back into the energy grid during periods of high demand. The vehicle battery can then be replenished at a time when demand is lower, subject to limits defined by the user.Honda has developed this technology with bi-directional charging specialists EVTEC Trial activity of this technology will continue before future commercialisation in the early 2020s.A demonstration of the smart grid system on the Honda stand will show how it is possible to efficiently store energy generated by renewable sources and release it back into the home or sell it back to the grid, presenting revenue opportunities for EV owners in the future.A demonstration project in London will be using EVTEC trial units with a local authority. Energy can be used to charge EVs, power the buildings, and feed electricity back into the grid when required.Commercialisation plansHonda confirmed at Frankfurt that it will bring to market its first commercial energy services during 2020 to align with the launch of the Honda e. UK and Germany are targeted as the first countries for a commercial launch, with further European markets set to follow.* Duration calculated from appearance of charge request lamp on dashboard.Honda showcases its full range of hybrid technologiesIn line with its commitment to electrify 100% of its European automobile sales by 2025, Honda complemented its EV display at Frankfurt with an exhibit of full hybrid technology.The new CR-V Hybrid - on sale since earlier this year - is the first Honda SUV available with Honda's next-generation hybrid powertrain technology, while retaining the comfort, convenience and packaging benefits that have made the nameplate a global best seller for many years. The hybrid system uses Honda's intelligent Multi Mode Drive technology (i-MMD) combining two electric motors, an Atkinson-cycle petrol engine, high-output lithium-ion battery and a fixed-gear transmission to deliver high levels of refinement, responsiveness and efficiency. It is available in both FWD and AWD formats.Honda's i-MMD embodies the philosophy of making complex technology more simple and direct for the customer. The i-MMD system uses an advanced Power Control Unit (PCU) to determine how to use fuel and electricity in the most efficient way, meaning there is no requirement for the driver to choose between the three driving modes; EV Drive, Hybrid Drive and Engine Drive.In most urban driving situations, the vehicle will automatically shuffle between Hybrid Drive and EV Drive for optimum efficiency, with a linear feel through acceleration. Engine Drive is deployed for brisk acceleration and efficient highway driving.Alongside two examples of CR-V Hybrid, the Honda stand also features an i-MMD technology exhibit, showcasing the engine and motor technology that are central to the system.At the other end of the performance spectrum sits the 2019 Honda NSX. NSX delivers thrilling performance with the application of advanced Sport Hybrid Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) technology. A rear Direct Drive Motor and front Twin Motor Unit contribute to almost instantaneous acceleration and superior dynamics in concert with a mid-mounted 507 PS 3.5-litre V6 engine.A range of updates were introduced for 2019, which make the ground-breaking hybrid supercar an even more compelling proposition. New exterior paint and interior leather upholstery colour options add to the appeal of its sharp styling. Meanwhile, under the multi-material body, a host of chassis enhancements including stiffer stabiliser bars, a new grippier tyre and software tuning designed to elevate performance in all driving situations, whether on the road or the race track. The result is a supercar even more responsive to the will of the driver, leading to laps around the legendary Suzuka Circuit being completed nearly two seconds faster.Race-winning Formula 1 car leads Honda's squad of sporty productsFresh from an emotional race in Austria, the first Formula 1 victory for Honda in 13 years, and another win at the Hockenheimring in Germany, the Honda stand at Frankfurt features the Honda-powered Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB15. Currently piloted by young drivers Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon, the team currently lie 3rd in the constructors championship with nine rounds of the 2019 season to go.The Formula 1 car leads a squadron of Honda's sporty products at Frankfurt.Civic Type R and Sport LineThe record-breaking Civic Type R continues to draw interest and excitement from customers seeking the ultimate in front-wheel drive performance hatch. Featuring Honda's 2.0-litre VTEC TURBO engine and trademark six-speed manual transmission, the car has a maximum power output of 320ps and 400Nm of torque. The car is one of the fastest accelerating in its class, with an overall top speed of 272km/h.At the other end of the Civic range, Honda is showcasing the Civic Sport Line. Featuring sport design elements both inside and out, the car is powered by a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder VTEC TURBO unit, with a maximum output of 126ps and 200 Nm of torque.HR-V SportThe range of sport products is completed by the HR-V Sport. Launched earlier this year, the car continues to deliver the balance of strong design, technology and packaging that has made HR-V a global best-seller. This Sport edition is a more potent version of the standard car, featuring a 1.5-litre VTEC TURBO unit, with a power output of 182 ps and 240 Nm of torque. 'Performance Damper' technology provides a more responsive and direct driving feel and is unique to this variant. The car is completed with sport design cues inside and out, including gloss black treatments, matte black alloy wheels, and dark red leather interior.Honda accessories informationHonda's automobile range is further augmented at Frankfurt with a range of optional accessories.The CR-V Hybrid is displayed with a style pack, featuring enhanced body-colour finish for front and rear bumpers, and side sills. 19" CR1901 Alloy wheels feature rombo silver windows and a diamond cut surface. On the inside, the standard wood effect inserts are exchanged for textured silver.The HR-V Sport benefits from further exterior styling upgrades, including a front bumper decoration and tailgate spoiler. Illuminated door sill trims display the HR-V logo in blue and are finished in brushed aluminium.Civic Type R includes a carbon exterior pack, consisting of door mirror caps, B-pillar trim, rear wing spoiler and rear diffuser all finished in carbon fibre. 