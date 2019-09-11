Fastbase Inc.: Fastbase, Inc. to Finalize Reverse Merger to Gain Investor Value

OTC company, formerly named Guinness Exploration Inc. with ticker code OTC: GNXPD (formerly OTC: GNXP) initiates reverse merger with Fastbase Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2019 / Fastbase Inc (OTC PINK:FBSE) has now one of the largest Global Big-Data-as-a-Service (BDaaS) databases in the world analyzing web analytics from Big Data. Since launching in June 2016, over 1 million businesses have signed up for the service ranging from Fortune 500 companies to blue-chip brands from over 138 countries.

The aim is to merge all the assets of Fastbase Inc. into the public company formerly named Guinness Exploration Inc., a process that is commonly known as a 'Reverse Merger'. This will result in Fastbase Inc. being the successor company and being fully tradeable on the OTC Markets.

After the merger, which will bring shareholder value for all Fastbase Inc. loyal shareholders, the company will seek OTC current status.

The merger will.

About Fastbase Inc.

Built upon the Google Analytics platform, Fastbase's software generates comprehensive lead reports containing company profiles, visitor interactions, key employee contact data, LinkedIn profile information and email addresses.

Using proprietary technology, Fastbase has developed a powerful lead generation platform that has transformed the way organizations attract, engage, and delight customers. Fastbase analyzes over 6 billion website visitors from over 1,000,000 companies and top brands around the world. Fastbase is revolutionizing lead generation intelligence by turning static data into actionable information using real-time behavioral insights from prospects and customers. Using this behavioral data allows companies to better segment their customers, enabling digital personalization at scale.

Fastbase turns once anonymous website visitors into actual users with profiles and detailed contact information. This information can be used by organizations as new customer leads and for the optimization of ad campaigns.

InMarket Leads

InMarket Leads is a powerful tool that shows which companies are searching for keywords relevant to a business, the location of that company, and their key contact details. As with Google Ads, Google InMarket Leads users can choose leads according to keywords and company location. In addition, users can filter leads based on keyword search dates.

Web Leads

Our web visitor tracking tool for Google Analytics enables discovery of companies and organizations that are showing interest in a business, the information they are searching for, and the pages they've viewed. Combining benchmarking data and built-in web leads monitoring, one can truly understand digital audiences.

Sales Leads

Fastbase, Inc.'s exclusive database includes 134 million of the world's most active companies. All companies are categorized by the Google Industry Index and contain all relevant contact information such as company name, address, phone number, website, contact information, email addresses, industry category and more. All data can be downloaded to Excel or directly into a CRM system.

Forward-Looking Statement

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Fastbase Inc.

Rasmus Refer

Chief Executive Officer

www.fastbase.com

SOURCE: Fastbase Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/559240/Fastbase-Inc-to-Finalize-Reverse-Merger-to-Gain-Investor-Value