Renewables investment may by hit by rising interest rates despite the falling cost of clean energy tech just as fossil fuels avoid the impact of rising base rates.If interest rates return to pre-financial crisis levels in the next five years, the consequences for the energy transition could be serious, as higher financing expense could ramp up the cost of developing large scale wind and solar projects. That was the main conclusion of the Adverse effects of rising interest rates on sustainable energy transitions report published in Nature Sustainability. The authors of the paper stressed, not only ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...