Upon request by the issuer, long names for two instruments issued by Swedbank AB (publ) will change long names, please see below. The change will be valid as of September 12, 2019. ISIN codes will remain unchanged. ISIN CURRENT LONG NAME NEW LONG NAME --------------------------------------------------- SE0013108859 BULL OLJA X18SW6 BULL OLJA X18 SW 6 --------------------------------------------------- SE0013108826 BEAR OLJA X18SW5 BEAR OLJA X18 SW 5 --------------------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.