AroCell AB: AroCell expands with a Regulatory Affairs Director

AroCell AB (publ.) announces today that Peter Löwendahl joins the management team as senior director regulatory affairs. Peter Löwendahl will lead and develop AroCell's regulatory strategy with focus on the US market and FDA clearance of our TK 210 ELISA.

Peter Löwendahl has almost 30 years of experience in quality and regulatory affairs and has previously been responsible for Quality and Regulatory affairs at Elekta AB and global regulatory responsibility for GE Healthcare's Life science division. In the last 3 years, he works mainly as a senior consultant and advisor for Hoff & Lowendahl AB.

"I'm very glad that we attracted Peter as responsible for AroCell's regulatory strategy. AroCell is in an exciting phase entering into the US market and the regulatory path is an important part of this", says Michael Brobjer, CEO at AroCell. "Peter's long experience of setting medical devices on the US market gives me confidence that he will add knowledge and experience into the company."

"I look forward working with AroCell and their biomarker assay. I'm impressed of what a small team can accomplish and eager to be a part of it", says Peter Löwendahl.

For more information:

Michael Brobjer, CEO

Telephone: +46

This information was submitted for publication through the agency of Michael Brobjer, September 11, 2019 at 14:00.

About AroCell

AroCell AB, +46

Attachment