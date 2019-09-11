Fetch.AI Recognized in Recent Blockchain Business and Digital Innovation Reports

CAMBRIDGE, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2019 / Fetch.AI, a decentralized digital project that combines blockchain and artificial intelligence, has been named in two industry reports. Gartner's "Hype Cycle for Blockchain Business, 20191" recognized Fetch.AI as a Sample Vendor in Strategic Tokenization. In addition, the company has been named in the Gartner report "Seize the Technology Advantage With Combinatorial Digital Innovation2" (Gartner subscription required).

The Hype Cycle for Blockchain Business, 2019 report states: "The main purpose of the token is to unleash new value by improving the level of autonomy of ecosystem agents (people, machines and organizations) and therefore supporting the programmable economy." Fetch.AI, which utilizes autonomous software agents to complete useful economic work, is recognized as a Sample Vendor in this report. According to the report, "business leaders and CIOs are continuing to investigate blockchain technologies via proof of concepts and consortia initiatives. Prepare for blockchain-led changes by looking at how the five core elements of blockchain will impact the structure, opportunity and threats of digital business."

In addition, Fetch.AI is recognized as an example of a Multistack Innovator in Gartner's Seize the Technology Advantage With Combinatorial Digital Innovation report published on August 23, 2019. The report adds: "digitalization is enabling new technologies to emerge and be adopted at a pace that is beyond the comfort zone for CIOs. CIOs and digital business leaders should use combinatorial digital innovation to seize the advantage by leveraging the rapid growth in emerging technologies."

Commenting on the report, Fetch.AI CTO Toby Simpson said: "We're delighted to have recognition in two recent Gartner industry reports. To us, the Gartner name is a byword for excellence when it comes to industry reporting, and we believe the quality of research and analysis in their latest reports is no exception. As more enterprises latch on to the possibilities afforded by blockchain technology, we expect to see DLT deployed across a range of sectors and verticals. At Fetch.AI, we see the convergence of blockchain, AI, and multi-agent systems as being one of the major growth areas over the next decade, with enterprise adoption driving this trend."

"We are proud to be recognized as a Sample Vendor in Gartner's most recent Hype Cycle for Blockchain Business, 2019 report, and as a Multistack Innovator in the Seize the Technology Advantage With Combinatorial Digital Innovation report," said Humayun Sheikh, Fetch.AI CEO and co-founder. "We believe that Gartner's recognition of Fetch.AI demonstrates the true value that its intelligent blockchain and AI technology brings to its users, allowing businesses to build on top of the open source Fetch.AI tech stack to unlock their full potential. Decentralized AI capability combined with our next gen blockchain will empower efficient decision-making, enabling autonomous agents to unleash the true potential for an economy of things (IoT)."

1Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Blockchain Business, 2019", David Furlonger, Rajesh Kandaswamy, 30 July 2019

2Gartner, "Seize the Technology Advantage With Combinatorial Digital Innovation", Rajesh Kandaswamy, 23 August 2019

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Fetch.AI

Fetch.AI is at the forefront of accelerating research and deployment of emerging technologies, including blockchain and AI. Its solutions are designed for people, organizations, and IoT. The project has created an Open Economic Framework (OEF) that serves as a decentralized search and a value exchange platform for various autonomous economic agents. This is supported by a smart ledger that can support more than 30,000 transactions per second, and which is ready to meet the demands of the next generation of connected devices.

