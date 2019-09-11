Record-breaking number of presentations and abstracts at International Multiple Sclerosis conference demonstrates promise and relevance of Neurofilament light chain (Nf-L) as a reliable disease biomarker for MS

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company digitizing biomarker analysis to advance the science of precision health, today announced that its ultra-sensitive Simoa technology has been referenced in more than 50 new research studies to be presented at the 35th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS), from Sept. 11-13, 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden. The number of presentations leveraging Simoa increased by over 40 percent since last year's event, demonstrating widespread adoption of Quanterix' technology by leading researchers dedicated to advancing disease diagnosis and monitoring for Multiple Sclerosis. In addition to the growing number of abstracts and posters at ECTRIMS and other major international conferences, Quanterix' Simoa technology has now been cited in over 600 peer-reviewed publications addressing many of the most challenging issues in research today.

"The rapidly growing body of scientific research demonstrating Nf-L as a novel biomarker for MS continues to validate the potential of Nf-L for changing the way MS patients are diagnosed, treated and monitored," said Kevin Hrusovsky, CEO, President and Chairman of Quanterix. "We're proud to say our ultra-sensitive Simoa technology, coupled with the Nf-L antibodies we obtained through our acquisition of UmanDiagnostics, is powering innovative breakthroughs, which can someday impact the lives of millions of patients."

According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, more than 2.3 million people are impacted by MS worldwide yet diagnosis is often inaccurate or delayed due to the lack of a single test to detect the condition. Over the past several years, however, the industry has witnessed mounting support for Nf-L as a reliable biomarker for MS prognosis and treatment monitoring, evidenced by the volume of scientific research validating its application for identifying neurogenerative conditions.

Quanterix welcomes all conference attendees to a networking cocktail reception on Thursday, Sept. 12, from 5-8 p.m., CEST at the Radisson Strand Collection Hotel, Stockholm. Drs. Jens Kuhle and David Leppert, renowned researchers from the Department of Neurology at the University Hospital Basel, will be present to discuss their recently published, groundbreaking study in JAMA Neurology, which demonstrated the utility of Nf-L as an important disease progression marker in patients over a 12-year longitudinal study. Attendees can RSVP here.

About Quanterix

Quanterix is a company that's digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health. The company's digital health solution, Simoa, has the potential to change the way in which healthcare is provided today by giving researchers the ability to closely examine the continuum from health to disease. Quanterix' technology is designed to enable much earlier disease detection, better prognoses and enhanced treatment methods to improve the quality of life and longevity of the population for generations to come. The technology is currently being used for research applications in several therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, cardiology, inflammation and infectious disease. The company was established in 2007 and is located in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. The words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the completion of the proposed public offering. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, actual results could differ materially from those projected and Quanterix cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions and satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering. There can be no assurance that Quanterix will be able to complete the public offering on the anticipated terms, or at all. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Quanterix' preliminary prospectus supplement related to the proposed offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 7, 2019 and Quanterix' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, as amended, and in other filings Quanterix makes with the SEC from time to time. Quanterix undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

