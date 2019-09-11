Secured leading US market position in generic anti-infective portfolio

Updated US commercial structure to meet expansion of innovative portfolio

First 2 g premixed Vancomycin Injection, Ready-to-Use bag launched

Xellia Pharmaceuticals ('Xellia'), a global leader in the manufacturing of specialty anti-infective treatments, has appointed Peter Baker as Chief Commercial Officer for Xellia North America to prepare for the continued expansion and growth of its innovative pipeline.

Craig Boyd, Xellia's North American President said,

"Since we established our US commercial office a year ago, Xellia has secured a leading market presence in generic injectable anti-infectives. We are already the leading US supplier of Colistimethate Sodium and Bacitracin, and the third largest US supplier of Vancomycin, under the Xellia brand.* This is a real achievement and we look forward to building on this success with Peter Baker's leadership and focus on our innovative pipeline."

Mr. Baker was until now the national accounts lead for Xellia North America, building key customer relationships, including Xellia's product supply agreement with Civica Rx announced in May 2019. He has extensive experience in leading commercial organizations across branded and generic products, achieved over a 30 year career at companies such as Abbott Laboratories, Hospira and Pfizer Inc.

Peter Baker, Chief Commercial Officer, Xellia North America added,

"Xellia is strengthening its expertise in medical, safety and branded product marketing as we prepare for our expanding proprietary liquid franchise which includes the first and only room temperature Vancomycin Injection premix. We've made a good start with the 1 g and 1.5 g dose. With the addition of new strength 2 g dose premix launched this week, which will be unique to the market, we have demonstrated that Xellia is identifying and delivering on customer desires. I'm looking forward to starting this new role."

The US sales team was established 12 months ago to enable Xellia's entrance into the US hospital market. Since then Xellia has secured leading market positions for its anti-infective portfolio and developed a pathway for its innovative pipeline. Mr. Baker's role will be to expand upon the US sales success to enable the launch of further dosage forms of Xellia's branded innovative liquid franchise.

The initial product in the liquid franchise was premixed Vancomycin Injection in a Ready-to-Use bag which was approved by the US FDA in February this year for 1 g and 1.5 g presentations. Following demand from healthcare professionals, Xellia has now launched a 2 g dose of the premixed Vancomycin Injection Ready-to-Use bag the first of its kind. Further additional unique strengths are due for launch in the coming months.

*IQVIA National Sales Perspective: Retail and Non-Retail Forms TLC F, G and K: July 2019

About Xellia Pharmaceuticals

Xellia Pharmaceuticals ("Xellia") is a specialty pharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and commercializing anti-infective treatments against serious and often life-threatening bacterial and fungal infections.

With over 100 years of experience, Xellia is a world-leading trusted supplier of several important established anti-infective drugs, comprising active pharmaceutical ingredients as well as injectable drug products. Continuing the Company's evolution, Xellia is generating an innovative pipeline of value-added anti-infective medicines intended to enhance patient care, providing convenience and ease of use for healthcare professionals.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Xellia has a global footprint with R&D, manufacturing and commercial operations across Europe, Asia and North America and is investing significantly to expand its sales and manufacturing capabilities within the United States. Xellia is wholly owned by Novo Holdings A/S and employs a dedicated team of over 1,600 people.

Further information about Xellia can be found at: www.xellia.com.

