Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2019) - C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. (TSXV: CMI), the world's leading provider of commercial grade auto-acquire mobile satellite antennas, announced today its successful integration of its 74cm Flyaway antenna system with NSLComm's Low Earth Orbit (LEO) nanosatellite. NSLComm is an Israel based pioneering nanosatellite telecommunications company that launched the first Gigabit per second Ka-band satellite into orbit in July of this year.

This uniquely successful test completes a significant development project between the two companies. It will open new markets and create new opportunities for both companies.

C-COM's engineering team developed the NSL ground station demonstrator terminals along with the required tracking software to NSLComm specifications, using the renowned iNetVu 7700 series controllers. NSLComm provided access to their powerful Ka-band LEO nanosatellite and assisted with daily testing.

The iNetVu FLY-74 is C-COM's newly developed 74cm, fully automatic, motorized Ka-band flyaway product. This family of antenna systems is highly portable and the choice for various industries such as Oil & Gas, Exploration, Emergency Response, Military Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Satellite News Gathering, and many other vertical markets.

"For C-COM, this test with NSLComm's LEO nanosatellite opens up new developing markets for our extensive worldwide reseller base," said Dr. Leslie Klein, President and CEO of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. "The store and forward communication satellite services offered by NSLComm's LEO satellites in conjunction with our iNetVu mobile antenna systems will provide our joint customers with a unique, cost-effective high-speed data transfer capability," Klein continued.

"For NSLComm, the addition of the C-COM FLY-74 as an approved satellite antenna solution opens up new opportunities to deliver gigabit per second speeds for mobile/transportable applications such as natural resource exploration and extraction, remote research stations, disaster management, defense, and many other vertical markets requiring high-capacity connectivity where cost, portability and reliability are key considerations," said Dr. Raz Itzaki, CEO of NSLComm.

ABOUT C-COM SATELLITE SYSTEMS Inc.

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. is a pioneer and world leader in the design, development, and manufacture of mobile satellite-based antenna systems for the delivery of Broadband Internet to any location via Satellite. C-COM has developed a proprietary, one-button, auto-acquisition controller technology for rapid antenna pointing to a geostationary satellite with just the press of a button, enabling high-speed Internet connectivity where terrestrial markets are overloaded or simply don't exist. The company has sold approximately 8,500 systems to customers in over 100 countries providing service to a wide range of vertical markets such as Oil & Gas Exploration, Military Communications, Disaster Management, SNG, Emergency Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Telemedicine, Mobile Banking, and others. The Company's iNetVu brand is synonymous with high quality, reliability and cost-effectiveness.

In partnership with a renowned research team at the University of Waterloo's Centre for Intelligent Antenna and Radio Systems (CIARS), C-COM has been developing a next generation Ka-band flat panel, electronically steerable antenna based on advanced phased array technology for enabling high-throughput mobility applications over satellite: land, airborne and maritime.

ABOUT NSLComm:

NSLComm is a disruptive Israeli space-tech start-up that has developed a satellite solution to the growing global demand for increased connectivity. The company has designed fabric-like, flexible dish antennas that expand in space to offer high throughput communications for small satellites and substantial cost savings (around 10X) for larger satellites. The achievable bandwidth of NSL's proposed system is up to 50 times that of today's best performing nanostellite at a much lower mass and volume. NSL's deployable antennas could bring one of the largest leaps in satellite antenna performance-to-weight ratios in recent memory, positioning the company favorably in a market whose operators are hyper-focused on size and weight at launch.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Statements about new technologies, the possible benefits of such technologies to end users and to C-COM and the potential for expanded sales and the potential impacts of new technology under development all contain forward-looking information. Several factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. New technologies under development may not perform as expected, anticipated benefits of the new technology may not be realized, and new products and services may not be released or, if released may not gain market acceptance. Any of those events and others could influence future performance and C-COM's ability to achieve the results mentioned above. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and C-COM does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

