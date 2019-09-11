BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55



A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc as at 30 June 2019 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below



https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blackrock-greater-europe-invst-trust-portfolio-disclosure.pdf



Sarah Beynsberger

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Secretary



Tel: 020 7743 2639



11 September 2019



END