BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire

London, September 11

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company")
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc as at 30 June 2019 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blackrock-greater-europe-invst-trust-portfolio-disclosure.pdf


Sarah Beynsberger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 2639

11 September 2019

END


© 2019 PR Newswire