BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR Newswire
London, September 11
BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company")
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc as at 30 June 2019 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below
https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blackrock-greater-europe-invst-trust-portfolio-disclosure.pdf
Sarah Beynsberger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2639
11 September 2019
END