Van Isle Marina is Now the Exclusive Dealer in Western Canada for Pursuit Boats

SIDNEY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2019 / Van Isle Marina in Sidney, British Columbia is pleased to announce that they are now the exclusive dealer in Western Canada for Pursuit Boats.

To learn more about the innovative and high quality Pursuit Boats, please visit https://vanislemarina.com/pursuit/.

Van Isle Marina currently has the Pursuit OS325 Offshore model available for sale on site and will have it on display at the Nanaimo, British Columbia Boat Show on September 19-22, 2019. The Pursuit OS355 Offshore model will also be available to view at the Marina this December.

"At Van Isle Marina, we are constantly adding to our inventory of highly desirable, dependable, luxury yachts and quality boats," said Greg Dickinson, marina President, adding that in addition to their wide selection of pre-owned boats and Riviera Yachts for sale, they are extremely excited to be the new Western Canada dealer for Pursuit Boats.

"As a result of Van Isle Marina's new partnership with Pursuit, we are now offering boaters in Western Canada many more models to choose from, ranging from 23 to 40 feet," Dickinson said.

Pursuit Boats are designed, developed, and manufactured in the United States and are known for their proven hulls, refined lamination techniques, and vacuum-infused stringer grids. As Dickinson noted, the outboard-powered boats are innovative and of high quality that are built for recreational activities such as water sports, diving, fishing, adventure and entertaining.

In addition, each Pursuit Boat comes with a number of outstanding warranties, including an ultra-premium gelcoat backed by a five-year hull blister warranty; a transferrable five-year hull and deck structural warranty and a transferrable two-year component warranty.

The Pursuit OS325 Offshore that Van Isle Marina's yacht brokers will showcase in September at the Nanaimo Boat Show will signify and recognize the new partnership between Van Isle Marina and Pursuit Boats.

"The OS325 Offshore is perfectly sized and comes with twin Yamaha F300 engines for comfortable cruising speeds of 30 mph or you can always push it up to 48 mph," Dickinson said.

About Van Isle Marina:

Family owned and operated since 1955, Van Isle Marina is one of the largest full-service marinas in British Columbia, Canada. Located in Sidney, BC on Vancouver Island, they are passionate about providing excellence and value in every aspect of their customers' marina experience. Marina services include a fuel dock, restaurant, boat haul-out, boat moorage, an upland yacht park and a full yacht sales division. For more information, please visit https://vanislemarina.com/ or call 250-656-1138.

