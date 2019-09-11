Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 11.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JSG6 ISIN: CA86860J1066 Ticker-Symbol: 53S1 
Frankfurt
09.09.19
11:10 Uhr
0,994 Euro
-0,029
-2,87 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,978
1,020
16:35
0,980
1,017
16:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SUPREME CANNABIS
SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY INC0,994-2,87 %