Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 11.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 898038 ISIN: IT0001055521 Ticker-Symbol: 2DO 
Frankfurt
11.09.19
14:45 Uhr
9,060 Euro
+0,230
+2,60 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LA DORIA SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LA DORIA SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,080
9,220
16:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LA DORIA
LA DORIA SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LA DORIA SPA9,060+2,60 %