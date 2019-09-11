La Doria continues to post good sales growth, despite the ongoing tough economic backdrop. Organic sales growth of 2.3% in H119 builds on a good H118. The important variables at this time of year are the outcomes of the seasonal campaigns and the corresponding customer negotiations. Raw materials continue to experience inflation, while customers continue to apply downward pressure to prices thus resulting in an unfavourable margin environment. Indeed, the EBITDA margin was down 50bp to 6.5% in H119. Management's investment programme continues as planned, with €32.5m spent during the period. We leave our forecasts unchanged, and believe the current share price offers a good entry point. Our fair value rises to €14.00 (from €13.60) as we roll forward our DCF.

