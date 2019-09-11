Scientists from the Helmholtz Zentrum Berlin research institute this morning presented a new world record efficiency for a tandem cell combining CIGS and perovskite technology at the EU PVSEC conference in Marseille. The development of an organic coating layer between the two semiconductors was key.Helmholtz Zentrum Berlin (HZB) has set a new efficiency record of 23.26% with a perovskite/CIGS tandem cell measuring 1cm². That represents a significant improvement on the 21.6% achieved by HZB in February. The new record means tandem cell efficiency is approaching the 23.35% record for a standalone ...

