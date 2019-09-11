Spire Global, Inc.: Spire Announces First Weather Product Spire Forecast

World's largest space to cloud analytics company launches weather data product with Spire Maritime

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spire Global, one of the world's largest space to cloud analytics companies today announced the first product from Spire Weather. Spire's new Maritime Weather product, Spire Forecast will launch today and offer new weather forecasts dedicated to the maritime industry. The product will feature atmospheric and oceanographic weather attributes including, among others, sea surface temperature, ocean currents, wave height, surface wind, and air temperature, all available globally.



This move represents Spire's first weather forecasting product, and how the company will eventually expand this new information into customized solutions for other industry verticals and market segments. The forecast will have an immediate impact on ports, ships and shipping companies as a new way to illuminate risk on routes such as the Red Sea's Tokar Gap, conserve fuel, and safely increase productivity. Aside from accuracy, the product is especially designed for ease of use and integration into existing work flows, a common feedback and pain point Spire learned from customers. The derivation of content for this forecast is a culmination of deep customer feedback from, and collaboration with, Spire Maritime's global audience. Spire Maritime will be the exclusive provider of this unique and differentiated product.

"We created Spire Weather to augment and support the global weather prediction industry, from the private sector to government organizations who provide daily predictive weather information to global businesses and the world," said John Lusk, GM, Commercial Business Units, Spire Global. "Our daily collection of 5000 Radio Occultations is a true source of value-added differentiation and provides our customers with the insights they need to address their forecasting challenges."

Learn more about the benefits of overlaying AIS data with Spire Forecast during an upcoming webinar hosted by Spire Maritime on Thu, Sep 26, 2019, 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM EDT. Register here { https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5565230181237328653 }

Spire Maritime closed out 2018 with 160% year over year revenue growth and is pushing the Satellite AIS maritime segment forward with unique innovations in product creation. Those innovations include being the first Satellite AIS provider to have a successful program of data analytics and data integration as well as continuous satellite product improvements dedicated to maritime data. These achievements were born from the tested success and experience of Spire, which is now the third-largest private constellation of satellites in the world. Spire Maritime is the first of many business verticals that will use Spire Weather data in new ways to support Spire's ongoing edict to build data products to reveal every corner of the Earth.



About Spire Maritime

Launched in late 2018, Spire Maritime is on a mission to become the global leader in capturing, mining, refining, and analyzing AIS-related data and information. To learn more, visit: maritime.spire.com

About Spire Global Inc.

Spire Global Inc. is a space-to-cloud analytics company that utilizes proprietary satellite data and algorithms to provide the most advanced maritime, aviation, and weather tracking in the world. Spire's data analytics is backed by a wholly owned and developed constellation of nanosatellites, global ground station network, and 24/7 operations that provide real-time global coverage of every point on Earth. To learn more, visit: www.spire.com

Spire Global

James A. Pearson

Head of Global Communications

Phone: +1 646 522 4297

Email: james.pearson@spire.com