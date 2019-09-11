Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp: Zomedica to Present at the Fall Investor Summit on Monday, September 16 in New York City

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2019 / Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) (TSX-V:ZOM), a veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, today announced its Chief Financial Officer Shameze Rampertab will be present at the 2019 Fall Investor Summit on September 16 at 2 p.m. EDT in New York City.

The Fall Investor Summit will take place at the Essex House, featuring 160 companies and over 1,000 institutional and retail investors.

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American: ZOM) (TSX-V: ZOM) is a veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company creating products for companion animals (canine, feline and equine) by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio will include novel diagnostics and innovative therapeutics that emphasize patient health and practice health. With a team that includes clinical veterinary professionals, it is Zomedica's mission to give veterinarians the opportunity to lower costs, increase productivity, and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com.

About The Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

