Long Island Capital Alliance to Host Second Cannabis Capital Forum on September 27, 2019

MELVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2019 / The Long Island Capital Alliance ("LICA"), Long Island's leading non-profit capital formation and business development organization, is hosting its second Cannabis Capital Forum to be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, after the huge success of its first cannabis capital forum in December 2018. The capital forum will feature:

Presentations by five rapidly growing cannabis companies, including two based on Long Island and two based in New York City, which are building business in the rapidly growing state-legal cannabis industry; and

A discussion with five investor panelists representing leading cannabis industry investment funds.

The chairman of this event is LICA Chairman Emeritus Neil M. Kaufman, one of the leading corporate cannabis lawyers in the U.S.

Cannabis Capital Forum on September 27, 2019 -- Participants

Keynote Speaker

Boris Jordan is one of the architects of the US cannabis industry. He is a co-founder and Executive Chairman of Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (CNSX: CURA; OTCMKTS: CURLF), the largest vertically integrated cannabis U.S. multi-state operator and the largest cannabis company in the world. He is also a founding partner of the Measure 8 Venture Fund, a cannabis industry investment fund.

Presenting Companies

Marijuana Doctors: Provides online search access to medical marijuana doctors. Based in Melville, NY. www.marijuanadoctors.com

Scopus BioPharma: A biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system. Based in New York City, NY. www.scopusbiopharma.com

Tikun Olam USA: Tikun Olam ('repair the world' in Hebrew) is one of the world's leading cannabis brands and is globally recognized as the pioneer of modern medical cannabis. The company provides therapeutic solutions through cannabis and a personalized approach to wellness. Based in New York City, NY. www.tikunolamusa.com

PuraVida Vitamins: Markets and sells a wide range of CBD-infused products. Based in Holbrooke, NY. www.puravidavitamins.com

Endourage: Has developed, markets and sells a line of CBD and full spectrum hemp-derived products. Based in Colorado. www.endourage.com

Panel of Investors

The following investment professionals will participate in the investor panel at the Cannabis Capital Forum, which will be moderated by Neil Kaufman:

Mitch Baruchowitz: Mr. Baruchowitz is Managing Partner of Merida Capital, one of the leading investment funds in the cannabis industry. He has nine years of experience in the legal cannabis industry. He is considered a national expert in the diverse licensing regimes governing each state. He has spearheaded leading licensing applications in Colorado, Connecticut, Minnesota and Maryland. Mr. Baruchowitz has approximately 20 years of experience in the legal and finance fields. He is the former Associate General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer of publicly traded MarketAxess. He was also the General Counsel of investment banking boutique Pali Capital. Since 2010, he has led numerous public and private offerings, assisted in the formation and funding of several credit funds and a $60 million REIT while the Head of Investment Banking of ACGM, Inc. and at Cavu Securities. He currently sits on the Boards of New Frontier Data and Manna Molecular Sciences.

Jon Trauben: Mr. Trauben is a partner of Altitude Investment Management, the general partner of Altitude Investment Partners, one of the leading investment funds in the cannabis industry. He is an active participant in the cannabis industry as an investor, association member, mentor, and board member. He brings a wealth of experience and management expertise with a 25-year record as a seasoned commercial real estate, capital markets, and finance executive. Jon has held senior positions on Wall Street while at Barclays, Credit Suisse, Cantor Fitzgerald, and Hunt Companies where he was a business leader, lender, trader, and investor.

Justin Ort: Mr. Ort is CEO of Measure 8 Ventures Management, LLC and CIO of Measures 8 Full Spectrum Fund, LP. He has over 25 years of experience in the asset management industry. Prior to co-founding Measure 8 Full Spectrum Fund, Mr. Ort was the head of Domestic Equities at FNY Investment Advisors, LLC and a member of its advisory board. As a Senior Partner, Mr. Ort managed the largest allocation of any trader at FNY and has significant experience in cannabis and risk arbitrage investing.

Jeffrey Schultz: Mr Schultz is a partner at Navy Capital, a long/short cannabis investment fund and one of the leading investment funds in the cannabis industry. Schultz has over 12 years of experience as an attorney in the hedge fund and private equity fund industry. Prior to joining Navy, Mr. Schultz served as Managing Director, Senior Counsel and CCO for an emerging private equity fund manager, and prior to that, he served as Chief Legal Officer and Chief Compliance Officer of Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC, a hedge fund manager with peak AUM of $1.4 billion. He is a frequent speaker and guest-lecturer on legal and compliance issues in the hedge fund and cannabis industries.

Loren DeFalco: Mr. DeFalco, CFP, is a Partner and Head of Research of CB1 Capital Management LLC, a Long Island-based cannabis investment fund. Having cured himself of epileptic seizures through a regime of CBD and cannabinoids nine years ago, his intimate understanding of the endocannabinoid system and nutraceuticals enables him to fully analyze cannabinoid products. Loren formerly was President of LAD Capital, Inc., a Vice President and financial representative at HSBC, and a Vice President of Financial Planning at MetLife Resources.

Neil M. Kaufman is the Managing Member of Kaufman & Associates, LLC, a boutique Long Island law firm which is Corporate & Securities Counsel to the State-Legal Cannabis Industry, and also is of counsel to the Frontera Law Group, a California-based cannabis law firm. He has been a corporate and securities lawyer for over 35 years concentrating on advising public and private companies, emerging growth and middle market companies, private equity and venture capital firms, institutional investors and investment banks in connection with mergers and acquisitions and public and private financings, and for the past five (5) years has advised clients in connection with over $800 million of domestic and cross-border transactions in the cannabis industry. Mr. Kaufman is a frequent speaker and panelist at leading industry conferences. Mr. Kaufman has been a Senior Advisor to Sciopus BioPharma Inc. since July 2019.

Mr. Kaufman is on the Board of Trustees and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Two Roads Shared Trust, a Series Trust comprised of 20 alternative mutual funds with approximately $2.8 billion under management. Mr. Kaufman is also on the Board of Trustees and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Altegris KKR Commitments Master Fund, a closed-end private equity mutual fund with approximately $400 million under management. Mr. Kaufman is the Chairman of the Long Island Chapter of Financial Executives International, a nationwide U.S. organization of chief financial officers and corporate controllers. Mr. Kaufman is also Chairman Emeritus and was previously the Chairman of the Long Island Capital Alliance. Previously, Mr. Kaufman was a Partner and Head of the Corporate and Securities Department of two law firms in New York and Long Island. Mr. Kaufman began his career at Lord Day & Lord, then a leading New York law firm. Mr. Kaufman received his B.A., with distinction, from Harpur College/Binghamton University and his J.D. from New York University School of Law, where he served on the staff of the Journal of International Law and Politics, an honorary law journal.

LICA is hosting the Cannabis Capital Forum on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at 68 South Service Road, Melville, NY, 11747. The capital forum provides an opportunity to meet capital providers, entrepreneurs, industry executives and businesses seeking capital, as well as to hear a panel of industry experts discuss financing alternatives for cannabis and related companies. Investors receive complimentary admission.

About Long Island Capital Alliance

Since 1984, the Long Island Capital Alliance (www.licapital.org), formerly known as Long Island Venture Group, has been promoting business growth on Long Island. LICA seeks to create a productive and business-friendly environment that will afford area businesses access to the resources necessary to compete successfully in today's markets. LICA serves as a focal point for the exchange of ideas among new and existing business enterprises, successful entrepreneurs, investors, and service providers. Through quarterly capital forums and special meetings, LICA brings together members of the region's business community, and has been recognized as the place to turn to when small businesses need equity, debt, or other financing, or for investors to find an attractive investment opportunity.

LICA's mission is to encourage economic development on Long Island by facilitating capital formation for a broad range of companies in various industries, from early stage to mature, middle market, closely held and publicly traded businesses. LICA accomplishes this primarily through education, networking, quarterly capital forums, periodic special educational meetings, and alliances with other regional organizations. LICA brings together members of the region's business community and serves as the finance arm for significant local business and organizations.

The work of LICA in assisting dozens of local companies in raising over $150 million and providing business formation consultation would not be possible without the support of its sponsors. A total of 14 sponsors provide LICA, a non-profit organization, with financial contributions and in-kind services.

For more information on LICA and its next event, please contact LICA today or register online at www.licapital.org.

