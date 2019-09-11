RESAAS Services Inc.: RESAAS Appoints Global Marketing Veteran to VP Role

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2019 / RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV:RSS)(OTCQB:RSASF), a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of global marketing veteran Bill Bishop as the Company's Vice President of Marketing effective September 3rd, 2019.

Mr. Bishop is an international marketing strategist, having worked with many Fortune 500 brands in fast-paced industries.

Mr. Bishop brings more than 25 years of experience in the digital marketing landscape. This spans both high-growth technology companies and global corporations, with a particular focus on cloud-based solutions and SaaS-based revenue models.

"Bill has an outstanding reputation and a known track record for implementing strategic marketing initiatives that produce results," said RESAAS CEO, Tom Rossiter. "Bill's extensive experience within the technology and SaaS sector will make him an invaluable addition to our growing and experienced RESAAS leadership team."

Most recently, Mr. Bishop was Chief Marketing Officer at a leading developer of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) mobile technology. Prior to this, Mr. Bishop held a series of senior management level roles in multi-national companies, which include:

Creative Director of TBWA, voted global advertising agency of the year;

Director of Brand Strategy at DMB&B, part of Publicis Groupe;

Managing Director of Cossette, one of Canada's leading marketing agencies;

Global Director of Marketing at a multi-national clean-tech company;



"I am very excited to have joined the highly-talented and motivated team at RESAAS at this pivotal moment in its development," said Bill Bishop, VP of Marketing at RESAAS. "RESAAS is significantly changing how real estate professionals access new information and unlocks limitless new opportunities for real-time data visibility."

Mr. Bishop joins other recent veteran additions to the RESAAS management team, which include Annie Chan as Chief Financial Officer in November 2018, and Sascha Williams as Chief Operating Officer in May 2019.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a cloud-based and blockchain technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

For further information contact:

Tom Rossiter, CEO

RESAAS Services Inc.

Tel: +1 (604) 558-2929 Email: investors@resaas.com

