Intelsat, S.A. (NYSE: I) today announced that General Ellen M. Pawlikowski, United States Air Force (Retired) and Jacqueline D. Reses have been appointed as independent members of the company's board of directors, effective immediately.

"We are delighted to welcome Ellen and Jackie, two widely recognized and respected leaders, to Intelsat's Board," said David McGlade, Chairman of the Board, Intelsat. "Their breadth of experience in the government, media and telecommunications sectors will prove instrumental as Intelsat develops its next-generation network and introduces new services to the marketplace. Ellen and Jackie's unique perspectives and counsel will strengthen our board and provide tremendous value to our customers, employees and shareholders."

General Pawlikowski

Pawlikowski retired as Commander, U.S. Air Force Materiel Command, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, on September 1, 2018. During her command, she executed the critical mission of warfighter support through research and development, life cycle weapons systems management, test and evaluation installation support and supply chain management.

Her career has encompassed a wide variety of technical management, leadership and staff positions, including command at the wing and center levels. She commanded five times as a general officer, commanding the Military Satellite Communications (MILSATCOM) Systems Wing, the Air Force element of the National Reconnaissance Office, Air Force Research Laboratory, the Space and Missile Systems Center, and Air Force Materiel Command. She also served as the program director and program executive officer for several multibillion-dollar weapon system acquisitions.

Pawlikowski has been nationally recognized for her leadership and technical management acumen, including the Women in Aerospace Life Time Achievement Award, the National Defense Industrial Association's Peter B. Teets Award, and the Air Force Association Executive Management Award.

Pawlikowski holds a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology and received a Doctorate in chemical engineering from the University of California, Berkeley. She is Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics and a member of the National Academy of Engineers. Pawlikowski serves on the board of directors of the Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) and SRI International.

Jacqueline D. Reses

Reses is currently the head of Square Capital, the lending division of payments company, Square. She oversees the suite of credit products that provide small businesses with access to the funding they need to grow and consumers with the ability to pay for purchases over time. Prior to leading Square Capital, Reses was the Chief Development Officer for Yahoo where she was responsible for directing the company's acquisition and partnership strategy as well as leading Yahoo's talent development team.

Before joining Yahoo, Reses led the U.S. media group at Apax Partners, one of the largest global private equity firms with over $40 billion in assets. While at Apax Partners, she spearheaded some of the firm's largest and most complex investments in the technology, media and telecommunications verticals. Reses served as CEO of iBuilding, a real estate software business and spent seven years at Goldman Sachs in the mergers and acquisitions and principal investment area.

Reses received a bachelor's degree in economics with honors from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. She currently sits on the advisory council of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and serves on the Board of Directors of the Wharton School and National Public Radio (NPR). Reses previously served on the Board of Directors of Alibaba Group, China's largest online and mobile commerce company.

The appointments of General Pawlikowsi and Jacqueline D. Reses bring the total number of directors to nine, five of whom serve as independent directors.

About Intelsat

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) operates the world's first Globalized Network, delivering high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband services anywhere in the world. Intelsat's Globalized Network combines the world's largest satellite backbone with terrestrial infrastructure, managed services and an open, interoperable architecture to enable customers to drive revenue and reach through a new generation of network services. Thousands of organizations serving billions of people worldwide rely on Intelsat to provide ubiquitous broadband connectivity, multi-format video broadcasting, secure satellite communications and seamless mobility services. The end result is an entirely new world, one that allows us to envision the impossible, connect without boundaries and transform the ways in which we live. For more information, visit www.intelsat.com.

