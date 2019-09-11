Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2019) - QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., (TSXV: QMC) (FSE: 3LQ) (OTC Pink: QMCQF) ("QMC" or "the Company") is pleased to report initial assay results from the 2019 drill program on the Company's 100% owned Irgon Lithium Mine Project located within the prolific Cat Lake-Winnipeg River rare-element pegmatite field of S.E. Manitoba. This pegmatite field also hosts Sinomine Resource's nearby Tantalum Mining Corporation of Canada ("TANCO") rare-element pegmatite (formerly owned by Cabot Corporation).

President and chief executive officer of QMC Minerals Balraj Mann stated: "We are extremely pleased with the current results as they confirm significant high-grade spodumene mineralization continues to depth. Spodumene mineralization was present in all holes. The best assay was in drill hole IR-19-06 which reported 2.95% Li 2 O over 0.75m and followed closely by drill hole IR 19-09 which returned 2.87% Li 2 O over 1.25m. The data received to date are currently being utilized by SGS Canada to prepare a resource estimate on the property. The recent acquisition of the TANCO Lithium Mine by Sinomine Resource Group presents QMC the opportunity to have material processed at the TANCO facility."

Highlights:

IR-19-09 returned 3.65 metres of 1.85% Li 2 O, including 2.46% Li 2 O, 87 ppm tantalum, 26 ppm cesium and 49 ppm niobium over 2.51 metres.

IR-19-01 returned 9.75 metres of 1.29% Li 2 O, including 1.50% Li 2 O, 300 ppm tantalum, 47 ppm cesium and 82 ppm niobium over 2.51 metres.

Drill Hole Drill Intercept

Assay Results (No.) From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li2O (%) Ta (ppm) Cs (ppm) Nb (ppm)















Best individual sample interval:







IR-19-06 77.0 77.75 0.75 2.95 100 39 60















The intersection with the best grade:





IR-19-09 46.1 49.75 3.65 1.85 - - - Including 47.24 49.75 2.51 2.46 87 26 49















The widest intersection:







IR-19-03 39.95 60.30 20.35 1.00 110 57 75















The overall best intersection (width/grade)





IR-19-01 121.8 132.55 9.75 1.29 - - - Including 123.7 130.90 7.85 1.30 300 47 82

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Bruce E. Goad, P. Geo., who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About TANCO

Shanghai-based Sinomine Resource Group ("Sinomine") recently acquired from Cabot Corporation its specialty fluids business which includes the TANCO Lithium Mine. Sinomine paid US$135 million plus a royalty of up to US$5 million for lithium products processed.

About the Company

QMC is a British Columbia based company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious, base, rare metal and resource properties of merit. The Company's properties include the Irgon Lithium Mine project and two VMS properties, the Rocky Lake and Rocky-Namew, known collectively as the Namew Lake District Project. Currently, all of the company's properties are located in Manitoba.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

QMC QUANTUM MINERALS CORP.

"Balraj Mann"

Balraj Mann

President and Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@qmcminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47707