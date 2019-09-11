Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2019) - Crestview Exploration (CSE: CRS) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Glen Watson, CEO, stated: "We are excited that our Company is now listed on a recognized stock exchange, this is an important step towards increasing the Company's exposure to the market. With our strong exploration team, we expect to deliver value over the coming years."





On September 19, 2017, the company entered into an agreement to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Rock Creek Project from Kingsmere Mining Ltd. Under the terms of the acquisition, Crestview paid $100,000 with 3 million shares to be paid upon a liquidity event. Upon listing on the CSE, Crestview issued the 3 million shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share, which are restricted for 24 months.

The Rock Creek Project is a volcanic and sediment-hosted, epithermal precious metal property, is situated in the Tuscarora Mountains of northern Elko County, Nevada. The center of the Rock Creek project area is about 12 miles northwest of the old mining town of Tuscarora, which in turn is about 38 miles northwest of the town of Elko.

The property, which consists of 72 unpatented lode mining claims, is approximately 3 miles long by 1 mile wide and covers an area of about 1,508 acres, lies within a historic mining district, where mineralization was first discovered in the 1870's. The Tuscarora Mountains host the northern end of Carlin-trend mineralization, a cluster of major, large gold deposits.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.CrestviewExploration.com, contact Glen Watson, CEO, at 604-803-5229 or email info@CrestviewExploration.com.

