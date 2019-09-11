Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 11.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0X963 ISIN: JE00B3DCF752 Ticker-Symbol: ODDB 
Tradegate
10.09.19
19:01 Uhr
3,660 Euro
+0,015
+0,41 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,635
3,675
16:16
3,640
3,670
15:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE
ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED3,660+0,41 %