Contextual targeting leader also announces Alec Greenberg in VP Partnerships role

Peer39, the leading provider of AI-powered contextual targeting and brand protection technology for digital advertising, today announced the opening of its first international office in London, headed up by new Managing Director, International Andrew Morsy.

Morsy brings 15 years' experience in digital advertising to his new role, with expertise in scaling commercial operations. Having worked at Yahoo! as a specialist sales lead, he has since demonstrated his exceptional leadership qualities by managing within organisations such as Struq and StrikeAd, helping lead commercial development in high growth international markets. More recently, Morsy acted as the UK Managing Director at Sizmek, where he oversaw the London sales team.

Morsy will use his vast industry knowledge to lead Peer 39's international growth and strategy, working out of the company's first international office in London.

Alec Greenberg also joins Peer39 as VP Partnerships, having spent almost two decades in the ad tech sector. Industry veteran Greenberg's insights will prove invaluable as Peer39 aims to establish new partnerships and strengthen existing collaborations across the globe. Before Peer39, Greenberg acted as VP Partnerships at Amino Payments, which combines technologies from blockchain and payments to bring transparency to online advertising. Previously, he served as VP Demand at Sovrn, the adtech solution for publishers, and also spent 10 years on the DSP side at Dstillery and aCerno.

Commenting on the two appointments, Mario Diez, Chief Executive Officer of Peer39, said: "We are delighted to welcome Andrew and Alec to the Peer39 team, as the company enters the next phase of its development. Both possess a far-reaching knowledge of the digital advertising industry, proven leadership skills and a terrific focus for customer and partner success. We are also excited to be opening our first international office in London, providing us with a platform for expansion and the ability to reach a whole new client base, while strengthening our existing international links."

Peer39 is an independent data company that provides the largest data set available in the digital advertising ecosystem. Every day, the industry's leading brands, agencies and publishers trust Peer39's AI-powered semantic analysis engine to provide a holistic understanding of page content, meaning, and sentiment. We do this by analysing the relationship between words on a page, the content of a video, or in an app, ensuring appropriate classification. As people's time and attention become more fragmented, Peer39 believes that to succeed, you need as much contextual understanding of your audience as possible. We believe that it's as much about the digital environment as it is about the physical environment. Only then can you deliver the right ad to the right user in the right context.

