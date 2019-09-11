OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

11 September 2019

Oxford Instruments plc

(the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Oxford Instruments plc, a leading provider of high-technology solutions, information and services for industry and research, was notified on 11 September 2019 that Neil Carson, Chairman of the Company, purchased 8,000 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company at a price of £12.90 per share.

Following the purchase, Neil Carson holds a beneficial interest in 8,000 shares in the Company's issued share capital.

Susan Johnson-Brett

Company Secretary

Tel: 01865 393324

Oxford Instruments plc

LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations