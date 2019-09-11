OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, September 11
11 September 2019
Oxford Instruments plc
(the "Company")
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Oxford Instruments plc, a leading provider of high-technology solutions, information and services for industry and research, was notified on 11 September 2019 that Neil Carson, Chairman of the Company, purchased 8,000 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company at a price of £12.90 per share.
Following the purchase, Neil Carson holds a beneficial interest in 8,000 shares in the Company's issued share capital.
Susan Johnson-Brett
Company Secretary
Tel: 01865 393324
Oxford Instruments plc
LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Neil Carson
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chairman
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Oxford Instruments plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800J364EZD6UCE231
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc
ISIN - GB0006650450
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Ordinary shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|(single transaction)
8,000
£103,184
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|11 September 2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)