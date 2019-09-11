Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.09.2019

WKN: 868366 ISIN: GB0006650450 
Stuttgart
11.09.19
16:02 Uhr
14,060 Euro
+0,140
+1,01 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
11.09.2019 | 16:31
(88 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, September 11

11 September 2019

Oxford Instruments plc

(the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Oxford Instruments plc, a leading provider of high-technology solutions, information and services for industry and research, was notified on 11 September 2019 that Neil Carson, Chairman of the Company, purchased 8,000 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company at a price of £12.90 per share.

Following the purchase, Neil Carson holds a beneficial interest in 8,000 shares in the Company's issued share capital.

Susan Johnson-Brett

Company Secretary

Tel: 01865 393324

Oxford Instruments plc

LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameNeil Carson
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChairman
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameOxford Instruments plc
b)LEI213800J364EZD6UCE231
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc


ISIN - GB0006650450
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Ordinary shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£12.89808,000
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		(single transaction)
8,000
£103,184
e)Date of the transaction11 September 2019
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

© 2019 PR Newswire