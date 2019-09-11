Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest big data analytics engagement for a leading oil and gas company.Modern big data analytics tools and cognitive technologies have been proven to be useful in analyzing huge troves of data sets generated by businesses across industries. In the oil and gas industry, big data analytics plays a crucial role in improving data management, identifying and mapping oil reservoirs, and optimizing operational costs.

With the generation of huge volumes of unstructured data sets from sensors, oil and gas companies have found themselves in a fix and are looking at capitalizing on new opportunities by leveraging big data analytics solutions. Quantzig offers a complete portfolio of end-to-end big data analytics solutions that can help oil and gas companies to tackle the complexities associated with their data sets. Our solutions integrate advanced cognitive technologies and smart data analytics models to help businesses transform themselves into an analytics-driven establishment.

With over 15+ years of experience, our analytics experts can help you collect, analyze, and visualize data from disparate sources such as machines, connected devices, and products. This, in turn, can help you improve business processes and drive down operational costs by better managing data.

The Business ProblemThe client is a leading oil and gas industry player who was looking at devising a robust big data analytics framework to tackle their core data management issues. Apart from this, the oil and gas company wanted to leverage big data analytics to improve decision making, reduce environmental impacts, and avoid accidents. This is when they approached Quantzig to leverage its big data analytics capability and build a roadmap to scale their processes and analyze unstructured data sets.

"Our big data analytics solutions help oil and gas companies to surpass human limitations by helping them process unstructured data sets to make crucial decisions that keep operations running at full speed," says a sensor big data analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution Offered We put together a team of highly experienced big data analytics experts who adopted a comprehensive three-pronged approach to help the client address their challenges. The devised big data analytics framework helped the client to effectively store and manage the growing complexities of the unstructured data sets. The framework also offered a detailed roadmap that helped them streamline processes and leverage big data to make core business decisions.

Quantzig's big data analytics solutions helped the client to:

Achieve a 37% reduction in operational costs

Analyze unstructured data sets to make key decisions

Quantzig's big data analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Processing unstructured data as they moved through various stages of the data lifecycle

Leveraging big data to reduce environmental impacts and avoid accidents

