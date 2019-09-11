Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 11-Sep-2019 / 16:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The Company was notified on 11 September 2019, of the sale of ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company on 10 September 2019 by Frank Elkins (a PDMR) as set out below. Name Number of Shares Sold Price Frank Elkins 3,000 GBP13.05 Following the above transactions the total beneficial holding for Frank Elkins is 48,370 shares which equates to <0.1% of the ISC. This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below. For Further information please contact: Helen O'Keefe Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0)1604 685910 Notification of Dealing Form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Frank Elkins 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Chief Operating Officer - Trade Merchant Businesses b) Initial Initial Notification notification/Am endment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB0007739609 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP13.05 3,000 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total GBP13.05 3,000 GBP39,150 e) Date of the transaction 10 September 2019 f) Place of the transaction XLON ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: DSH TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 19762 EQS News ID: 871961 End of Announcement EQS News Service

