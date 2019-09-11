Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 11.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 910251 ISIN: FR0000038259 Ticker-Symbol: ESF 
Tradegate
11.09.19
17:57 Uhr
437,20 Euro
+21,40
+5,15 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
433,00
437,40
18:01
433,00
437,40
18:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE437,20+5,15 %